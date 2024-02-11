“I don’t like to do it” - Thierry Henry responds when asked who among Arsenal and Manchester City will go further in Champions League

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry recently shared his thoughts about the Champions League prospects of his former club and Manchester City. Both teams are still in the premier continental competition and are favorites to enter the quarter-finals.

The Gunners have performed admirably this season, culminating in a 3-1 win over league leaders Liverpool on February 4, where they dominated Jurgen Klopp's men. They currently sit in third place behind Liverpool and Manchester City and remain in contention to win their first Premier League title since 2004.

However, the Champions League is a different ball game altogether, as the Gunners have struggled to get into the competition in recent years. Now, they have crossed the group stages and made their way into the knockout round, where they will face Porto on February 21.

Thierry Henry is certainly pleased about Arsenal's output so far this season, especially on the continent. But he does not want to make predictions about their progress into the latter stages. When asked about them and Manchester City, Henry told CBS (via Metro):

"I don’t like to play those games. It’s not about that – when we do predictions on the show [CBS], I don’t like to do it. I do it because I have to, I don’t have to answer anything. I don’t like it – even when I was a player: “Will you win it or not win it?", it’s not about that. It’s about performing."

He continued:

"At the end of the day, you want an English team to go as far possible. I’m a French guy so obviously I would like Paris Saint-Germain to go far. I support Arsenal, as you know, and that’s about it. I don’t like to predict anything. Eventually, one of us here will predict the right thing, but that’s a guess."

Marquinhos set to join Fluminense on loan from Arsenal

Arsenal winger Marquinhos is close to joining Fluminense on loan. Marquinhos started his football career at Sao Paulo in Brazil before moving to the Premier League in 2022. A lot was expected from him at the Emirates Stadium, but he has rarely played since he arrived.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the Gunners have agreed on a loan deal with Fluminense (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"Fluminense are preparing formal documents for Marquinhos deal to be completed with Arsenal. Loan move agreed and also confirmed by Flu manager Diniz, matter of time."

This could be an important move for the 20-year-old as it will see him potentially play more and develop his skills.