"I don’t like Pep getting angry like that" - Sergio Aguero slams Guardiola for 'scolding' Manchester City superstar against Real Madrid

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has criticized his former manager Pep Guardiola for scolding Riyad Mahrez during the side's 4-3 victory over Real Madrid.

The two European heavyweights clashed in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the Etihad on April 26. Both sides looked to take the ascendancy in the tie before heading to the Bernabeu next Wednesday.

Manchester City came out of the blocks with real determination to put the tie in their hands as they took a two-goal lead within the first 11 minutes.

The Cityzens were constantly pressing and causing problems for Real Madrid. The width provided by Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez was a nightmare for Los Blancos' defense to deal with.

Mahrez went close to doing further damage and having Manchester City in the promising position of being 3-0 up.

The Algerian winger paced forward following questionable defending from Real Madrid, cut inside but could only lash his strike against the side netting. Phil Foden was waiting in the box as well and Mahrez could've passed it to him.

Hence, Guardiola reacted angrily, scolding the 31-year-old for his miss.

But Aguero came out in defense of Mahrez whilst lamenting Guardiola for his angry reaction.

The legendary Manchester City striker was streaming the game on Twitch with former City teammate Mario Balotelli when he said:

"I don’t like Pep getting angry like that. He scolded Riyad. I hope he scores a goal."

The former Argentina international then went on to touch off his own experience dealing with Guardiola's rage, saying:

"Once against Tottenham I got angry with Pep and we yelled in each other’s faces."

Riyad Mahrez's misses could be crucial as Manchester City visit Real Madrid in the second leg

Guardiola was in a much more calm manner following the game

Riyad Mahrez not only missed that glaring opportunity when Phil Foden was in space in the box for a tap-in.

In the second-half, he struck the post from a close angle before Phil Foden was denied by a goalline clearance from Dani Carvajal off the rebound.

In years past, the away goal rule would mean Real Madrid would be in a much more promising position given they have three away goals. Should they head to the Bernabeu and manage one goal, it would have required City to score two if they were to be triumphant.

However, with the rule gone now, it is still any team's game with Manchester City having a one-goal lead.

Nevertheless, Mahrez's squandered opportunities will be a reminder that this tie is certainly not over.

