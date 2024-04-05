“I don’t like that place” - Chelsea superstar Enzo Fernandez opens up on frustration despite thrilling win over Manchester United

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez doesn't like his team's league position despite a thrilling 4-3 Premier League win over Manchester United on Thursday (April 4).

In a riveting affair at Stamford Bridge, Conor Gallagher fired the Blues in front inside four minutes before Cole Palmer doubled the advantage 15 minutes later from the spot.

United, though, fought back, with Alejandro Garnacho pulling one back in the 34th minute before captain Bruno Fernandes restored parity five minutes later. The Argentine bagged his brace midway through the second half, and United led till the 10th minute of stoppage time when drama ensued.

Palmer converted his second penalty of the game to make it 3-3, and two minutes later, he bagged a dramatic winner, completing his hat-trick, scoring the latest winner scored in Premier League history.

Following the win, the Blues moved up to the tenth in the standings, with 43 points from 29 games, five behind sixth-placed Manchester United, who have played a game more.

However, Fernandez is far from pleased with not contending for the title or European places this late in the season (as per Albiceleste Talk via DAZN Portugal):

"Yes, of course I'm enjoying the Premier League, but, obviously, I don't like our place in the standings, not at all. I don't like that place. I like to win, not losing.

"And seeing ourselves in that position angers me and my teammates. But we have to accept (that) it's a process, and let's hope (that) next season will be much better for us."

Fernandez provided the assist for Palmer's winner, which came in the 11th minute of stoppage time.

What's next for Chelsea and Manchester United?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have had underwhelming seasons. While the Blues could miss out on Europe for a second straight season, United are 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa for the final UEFA Champions League berth.

Chelsea have done well in the domestic cups, though. They lost to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final and are into the FA Cup semifinals, where they play holders Manchester City on April 20.

Mauricio Pochettino's side next take on basement side Sheffield United away on Sunday (April 7).

Manchester United, meanwhile, have dropped points after leading in stoppage time for a second straight game. They next take on Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

The Red Devils are out of Europe after finishing fourth in their UEFA Champions League group. They faltered in their EFL Cup title defence but have reached the FA Cup semifinals, where they take on Coventry City on April 21.