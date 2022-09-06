“I don’t like the situation” - Joan Laporta confirms Barcelona star has not yet agreed new contract

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that teen prodigy Pablo Gavi is yet to sign a new contract with the club.

Laporta had indicated earlier this summer that one of the club's priorities was to tie Gavi down to a new contract. The youngster impressed with his displays for the Blaugrana last season and even went on to become a full-time Spain international.

However, Gavi, whose current deal at the Spotify Camp Nou expires next summer, is yet to sign a new deal with the club. Laporta recently expressed his displeasure with the situation and said (as quoted by The Anfield Watch on Twitter):

“Gavi's agent has the new contract proposal on the table for a long time but he has not accepted yet. We don't understand. I don't like the situation. I encourage them to accept it as soon as possible.”

The Barcelona president's statement comes almost immediately after reports revealed that Gavi was courted by as many as six clubs this summer. As per 90min (via Barca Universal), the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Juventus and Manchester United made offers for the 18-year-old.

However, Gavi reportedly rejected all of those offers and is keen to succeed with the Catalans. The Spaniard has started all four of the club's La Liga matches this term, though he is yet to register a goal or assist.

He made 47 appearances across all competitions for the first team last season, scoring once and assisting six goals.

Barcelona have got into their groove in recent weeks

A busy summer, which also saw Barcelona sign two players on deadline day, meant expectations were high for the team heading into the new season.

However, Xavi Hernandez's men looked toothless in attack during their La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano, which ended 0-0. They have since found some form and have recorded three victories on the bounce.

The Blaugrana thrashed Real Sociedad 4-1 at the Anoeta before beating Real Valladolid 4-0 at the Nou Camp. Xavi's side built on the momentum from those two results to beat Sevilla 3-0 away from home in their most recent league encounter.

They have now picked up 10 points from four matches to sit second in the La Liga standings, only behind reigning champions and arch-rivals Real Madrid. Los Blancos have won all four of their matches so far.

Next up, Barcelona will take on Viktoria Plzen in their first UEFA Champions League match of the season on Wednesday, September 7.

