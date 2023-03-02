“I don’t like the weather there” – Chelsea target makes honest admission about transfer rumours

Chelsea target Rafael Leao has hinted that he's not looking for a move to the Premier League. He said that the weather in London is not something he enjoyed during his trips for shopping in the city.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with Leao, who's yet to sign a new deal at AC Milan. However, reports suggest that all three clubs are looking at other targets and might not make a move for the Portuguese star.

Speaking to A Bola, Leao said that he's not a fan of the weather in London and that he prefers to stay in Milan:

"Maybe the Serie A is too easy! No, but seriously, I don't like their weather. I only went there (London) for shopping. I like Milan. The duomo, the malls, the clubs and food are superior."

AC Milan sporting director Frederic Massara has confirmed that they're working on renewing the forward's contract:

"We're confident to reach an agreement with Rafael Leao and extend his contract. We'll try to find a solution to proceed with Rafa for long time."

Milan technical director Paolo Maldini confirmed that Chelsea were interested in the forward but did not make a move after their informal inquiry.

"Rafa knows that to become stronger than now the solution is to stay with us. Chelsea's officially written offer did not arrive but on an informal level it did. Of course, it was rejected."

Chelsea target Rafael Leao told to stay at AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has urged his AC Milan teammate Rafael Leao to reject a move away from AC Milan. He believes that the Portuguese star should stay at the club and focus on his game.

Ibrahimovic said:

"I advise him to sign a new deal and stay at Milan. I see Rafa very happy here. (Here we would) have the chance to improve again; he feels good at Milan with this group. He had a fantastic year; he won the best player in the league award. Then the contract, other clubs looking for you, the World Cup and all the rest. But he has to stay focused and play football. Everything the rest is resolved; he just has to think about playing."

Leao has been in top form this season with eight goals and six assists in 23 Serie A games.

Poll : 0 votes