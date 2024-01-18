"I don’t make fun of it. Well, maybe once or twice" - Demba Ba recalls Steven Gerrard's infamous slip in Liverpool's loss to Chelsea in 2014

Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba has admitted that he has made 'fun' of Steven Gerrard's infamous slip in Liverpool's 2-0 Premier League loss to the Blues on 27 April 2014.

Going into the game at Anfield, the Reds knew that seven points from their last three league games would win them the Premier League title. Jose Mourinho set up a pretty defensive side and Chelsea were happy to soak up the pressure and wait for opportunities to attack.

One such chance came in first-half stoppage time, when Gerrard slipped and failed to control a simple pass in his own half. Ba was on his toes and pounced on the opportunity, making no mistake with his finish and putting Chelsea 1-0 up at the break.

Once a Liverpool fan-favorite, Fernando Torres broke the Reds' fans hearts as he assisted teammate Willian's second half stoppage-time strike. The draw meant Liverpool did not have their fate in their own hands with regard to the title.

Recalling the slip, which proved to be pivotal in Liverpool's 2013-14 league season falling apart, Ba told FourFourTwo:

"I remember all of my goals like they were my first love, but this one is very special to people because of the scenario and the drama that went with it. Gerrard hadn’t won the league and Liverpool hadn’t for many years.

"It was a really tough moment for those players. For me, frankly, it’s just another goal. There are iconic moments in football where you’re the good guy or the bad guy – that’s life. I don’t make fun of it. Well, maybe once or twice...!"

Liverpool drew the following league game against Crystal Palace 3-3 despite holding a 3-0 lead in the game. Their last-day win against Newcastle United wasn't enough as Manchester City won the league title by two points.

What Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard said about his slip in Chelsea defeat

Steven Gerrard ultimately left Liverpool in the summer of 2015 having never won the Premier League title. He joined LA Galaxy and played for them until his retirement as a player in January 2017.

Gerrard spoke about the slip in an interview in June 2015 and said, via the Guardian:

"The slip happened at a bad time, it was cruel for me personally. There’s not a day that doesn’t go by that I don’t think about what if that didn’t happen. Would things have been different? Would it have turned out different? Maybe it might of, I don’t know.”

Liverpool eventually won the Premier League title in the 2019-20 season under Jurgen Klopp's reign. But it came five years after Gerrard, a legend at Liverpool, left Anfield.

The Englishman is currently the manager of Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq, having managed Aston Villa, Rangers, and Liverpool's youth teams in the past.