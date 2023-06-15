“I don’t need to watch them celebrating” – Manchester United superstar admits he turned off TV when Man City won Champions League

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has admitted that he switched off his television after Manchester City won the UEFA Champions League.

The Cityzens secured their first Champions League title after beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final on Sunday (11 June), thanks to a second-half goal from Rodri.

Pep Guardiola's side displayed exceptional form this season. They managed to accomplish a historic treble, a feat that has only been achieved by Manchester United in the English top tier under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

While it was a moment of tremendous joy for Manchester City fans, the other side of Manchester was not quite happy, a feeling shared by Rashford.

The Manchester United forward has revealed that while he enjoys watching football, he could not help but turn his head away when the Cityzens achieved European glory.

The England international said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It's exactly the same. I like watching football, I like watching the best games so that's what I did. But after they win the game, I don't need to watch them celebrating and all that stuff, so yes, TV off!"

Rashford himself put on some stellar performances for Manchester United this season. The English forward scored an impressive 17 goals and provided five assists in 35 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils this term.

Across all competitions, he has racked up 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 appearances during the 2022/23 campaign.

"I know that I'm committed to it 100%" - Manchester United star Marcus Rashford makes emphatic claim over England fixtures

Rashford has affirmed that he is completely committed to The Three Lions after an impressive campaign in the 2022/23 Premier League season.

While admitting that he needs a short recovery period, the English forward remains confident about the upcoming England fixtures, apart from potential injury risks.

The Manchester United forward dismissed criticism over his trip to the United States and said (as quoted by BBC Sport):

"I need time to switch off and recover. I took a short trip, four days, then went back to do rehab and just try and get ready as soon as possible. With injuries, you can't predict when they're going to happen. Occasionally you do get impact injuries."

He added:

"I know that I'm committed to it [England] 100%. People are going to say what they're going to say. It doesn't really bother me."

England are set to face Malta in the UEFA EURO qualifiers on Friday, June 16, before playing North Macedonia on Monday, June 19.

