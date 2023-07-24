“I don’t really speak to him, to be fair" - Liverpool midfielder says he received no advice from Jurgen Klopp

Fabio Carvalho has revealed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not given him any advice following his loan move to RB Leipzig. The 20-year-old wants to mature and play regularly with the German side.

Carvalho joined Liverpool last summer on a free transfer from Fulham. He played 21 matches for the Reds last season and scored thrice while also making an appearance for the U21 side.

Speaking to Manuel Veth, Carvalho claimed he has got nothing from Klopp this summer. He stated that he had not spoken to the manager and said:

"I don't really speak to him, to be fair. He didn't really give me any advice. I just had to learn as I go, and I feel that is better for me to mature anyway."

Reports in ESPN suggest RB Leipzig were keen on signing the midfielder on a permanent transfer but had to settle for a loan.

Jurgen Klopp was excited to sign Fabio Carvalho at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp was a big fan of Fabio Carvalho and stated that the Portuguese star was a talent. He added that the youngster's confidence on the ball and versatility were also key reasons why Liverpool signed him.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Klopp stated that they had an eye on Carvalho's season at Fulham and were impressed. He went on to claim that they need to remain patient with the Portuguese star and said:

"What a talent he is, hey? A player who can bring a stadium to its feet. He puts his personality into his performances, he is confident and adventurous with the ball, and he wants to make things happen."

"He is a versatile player for sure and is very much an attacking threat with his creativity and dynamism. It was a wonderful season for Fulham last year and Fabio was a worthy winner of the individual recognition he got as a result of that."

He added:

"It doesn't really need saying, but it is worth reminding everyone that he will of course need patience. It's a step up, but one we know he is more than capable of making, which is why we were so keen for so long to sign him for Liverpool. He has the perfect environment here to learn and develop. He has a dressing room full of the best teachers in football who will help him settle and adapt."

Carvalho is yet to make his debut for RB Leipzig and could feature against Udinese on Tuesday, July 25.