“I don’t regret it” - Barcelona legend Gerard Pique opens up on his decision to retire

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has revealed that he does not regret putting a hasty end to his trophy-laden career, claiming that it was the right call for all parties involved.

Pique announced his retirement shortly before the commencement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November. The Spaniard made his final Barcelona appearance in the 2-0 win over Almeria in La Liga on November 5.

His sudden retirement came as a surprise to many, but Pique has no regrets about it. In an interview with Spanish outlet RAC1, the Kings League co-founder explained why he called it quits last year. He said:

“I finished for a number of reasons. I didn’t feel as important as I had felt at other times and that didn’t make me feel good. I won’t go into whether I felt cheated by anyone. I think I earned to choose my end, it happened and I’m happy with that.”

The two-time treble winner was reduced to a rotational role under Xavi in the 2022-23 season. Pique acknowledged that it was difficult to adjust to the new dynamics and claimed that retiring was the right move for him.

Pique added:

“It was the healthiest thing for me, for the people, for the team. In the end, when you see that the role is not the same, it’s harder for you. And when you don’t play every three days the dynamics are not the same. I made a considered decision, even if it seems like it was made in the heat of the moment, and I don’t regret it. It was the right decision.”

Pique played a staggering 616 games for Barcelona in all competitions between 2008 and 2023, scoring 53 goals and claiming 15 assists. He won eight La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with Barcelona, amongst other honors. Pique will receive another winner’s medal if Barca clinch the La Liga title this season, courtesy of his six league appearances prior to retirement.

Barcelona in a tight spot after court points out error in Gavi’s registration: Reports

Towards the end of the January transfer window, Barcelona announced that they had successfully registered Gavi as a first-team player, handing him the legendary no. 6 jersey. La Liga were not amused by the move and announced that they would appeal to overturn the registration, claiming the Blaugrana didn’t have enough room in their salary limit.

A court has now ordered Barcelona to overturn the registration, but for a completely different reason. As per Spanish outlet Relevo, the court insists that Barca were a day late to file Gavi’s paperwork, making it void. The Catalans have contested the ruling and are currently waiting for the final verdict.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | JUST IN: Gavi's contract renewal registration has been CANCELLED by a court in Barcelona! At the moment, he is no longer a first team player.

[🎖️] | JUST IN: Gavi's contract renewal registration has been CANCELLED by a court in Barcelona! At the moment, he is no longer a first team player. @relevo [🎖️] 🚨🚨| JUST IN: Gavi's contract renewal registration has been CANCELLED by a court in Barcelona! At the moment, he is no longer a first team player.@relevo [🎖️] https://t.co/rXCSC9oTRm

If the court order stands, the 18-year-old will have to give up his no. 6 shirt and will once again become a youth-team player. It will also see him become a free agent in June 2023. However, given how much faith Xavi has shown in him, he is unlikely to leave Camp Nou in the summer.

Poll : 0 votes