“I don’t rule it out yet” – Ander Herrera claims PSG forward could still win Ballon d’Or

PSG midfielder Ander Herrera hasn't ruled out the possibility of his teammate Neymar winning the Ballon d'Or award.

The Brazilian was touted as a possible winner of the Golden Ball when he first arrived in Europe in 2013 to join Barcelona. However, the prize has eluded him. He came close in 2015 and 2017, finishing third on both occasions, behind the 'big two' of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since joining PSG, though, Neymar has come nowhere close to winning the Ballon d'Or award. That's perhaps got to do with his inability to guide them to a UEFA Champions League triumph and his erratic performances with Brazil in major international tournaments.

The Football Arena @thefootyarena Does Neymar still have a chance of winning the Ballon d'Or ? Does Neymar still have a chance of winning the Ballon d'Or ? 💔 https://t.co/ZnWUtwpbZN

Neymar has also notoriously succumbed to lengthy injuries during the business end of PSG's seasons, ruling him out of many of their key games in the last few years.

For Neymar, 30, time is running out for him to get his hands on football's most prestigious prize, but Herrera feels the former Barcelona star is still in with a shout. Speaking to Spanish news outlet AS, he said:

"I am very friendly with him. He is worthy of admiration that he follows his path, his happiness. ... He is a great teammate, and as a footballer, he is Top-5. I thought that he would already have a Ballon d'Or, but I don't rule it out yet. It is a joy to be with him."

Since joining PSG on a world-record fee of €222 million in 2017, he has struck 100 goals and made 60 assists from 144 appearances, lifting 11 titles. With a goal-contribution of 181 with Barcelona, Neymar is undoubtedly one of the best players of his generation.

COPA90 @Copa90 Neymar’s now only 3 goals away from Pelé’s all-time record for Brazil and yet he never gets the love. Neymar isn’t overrated, he’s overhated. (THREAD) Neymar’s now only 3 goals away from Pelé’s all-time record for Brazil and yet he never gets the love. Neymar isn’t overrated, he’s overhated. (THREAD) https://t.co/3JHOf7R6XR

Neymar is also just three goals behind Pele's all-time record of 77 goals for Brazil.

Neymar to leave PSG this summer?

Reports emerging from Paris suggest Neymar could be sold this summer if a suitable offer comes by.

That might have something to do with Kylian Mbappe's contract extension, as the club is set to head in a new direction with the French starlet as their face. He has been offered to a few top European clubs, including Juventus, who're looking to reassert their dominance on both the domestic and international stage.

According to AS (via Sport Bible), PSG are willing to sell Neymar for £76 million, which is still a significant loss from their original investment in him.

