“I don’t see anyone in Europe stopping them” - Jamie Carragher predicts outcome of Manchester City vs Real Madrid tie

Jamie Carragher has made a bold prediction ahead of Real Madrid's trip to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the UEFA Champions League. With the first leg ending 3-3 at the Santiago Bernabeu, the tie is perfectly poised for another classic showdown between two of Europe's biggest clubs.

While speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the match, Carragher was asked who among the two teams would qualify for the semifinals. He said:

"I think Manchester City will go through. I thought Real Madrid did well to keep the tie alive in some ways. Last season City were so dominant over two games, especially the game at home.

"I don't think it'll be as convincing this time but I just think Manchester City at home, the way they're playing, they're winning games with ease in the Premier League. Haaland's back with De Bruyne, that combination. Yeah, I don't see anyone in Europe stopping Manchester City."

Jamie Carragher's claims aren't all that far-fetched as City qualified for the knockouts with a perfect six wins from as many games in Group G. They then dispatched FC Copenhagen with a 6-2 win on aggregate.

They will now look to win against Real Madrid in the second leg on April 17 and make it to their second semi-finals in as many years.

Real Madrid fans tour Man United's ground ahead of Manchester City clash

Real Madrid fans have made their way to Manchester in droves as they gear up for the monumental quarter-final second-leg clash at the Etihad Stadium later tonight.

As a part of their way to poke fun at City, Los Blancos fans have shared several videos of them touring United's Old Trafford stadium.

Football gives fans several ways to express their emotions to one another or troll one another. When done in such a harmless manner, it is bound to bring smiles to the faces of many, when the rivalries are kept aside.

Until then, however, Pep Guardiola and his men will be eagle-eyed on securing the win and preventing Carlo Ancelotti and his Real Madrid side from going through.

