“I don’t see them going on to win the league” – Gary Neville explains why he thinks Arsenal will finish behind Man City in title race

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has once again claimed that Arsenal will not win the Premier League title. He believes that Manchester City will lift the trophy at the end of the season.

The Gunners are at the top of the table - five points clear of the Cityzens – and have a game in hand. Mikel Arteta's side does have to face Manchester City twice this season after having the first meeting postponed.

Speaking after Arsenal's win over Manchester United at the Emirates, Neville claimed that City have the squad to win the title despite being behind right now. He said:

"I don't see them going on to win the league. I think Manchester City will win the league because I just think that what they've got in them is a special run, Manchester City. I think that at a point in the season, Arsenal will lose one or two matches and City will be right on their shoulders and it will become very difficult for them."

Neville made similar claims last week when he said:

"No. But I said Leicester wouldn't win the league. They won't win the league. Manchester City will win the league, and I think Man United will finish second, and I know that will annoy [Gunners] fans."

Manchester United legend wants Arsenal to win the Premier League title

Gary Neville does not believe the Gunners will win the Premier League title this season but hopes that they get their hands on the trophy instead of Manchester City. He said last week:

"I'd rather Arsenal win the league than Man City. I think it would be absolutely sensational for the Premier League. I think about watching the Premier League, we've seen City sweep up, apart from Liverpool, over the past five years. To think [the Gunners] could come and win it, it adds to our league, it makes our league great. I'd love Man United to win it, but I don't think that's going to happen this season."

City face the Gunners in the FA Cup later this month before taking them on in the Premier League in February and April.

