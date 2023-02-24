"I don’t see Mount as the answer" - Pundit explains why Liverpool should not sign Chelsea star 

Liverpool have been told not to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea in the summer. Gabriel Agbonlahor believes the midfielder is too inconsistent and not the player the Reds need in the midfield.

Mount is yet to sign a new deal at Chelsea and is being linked with a move to Anfield. Jurgen Klopp is looking to add fresh faces to his midfield and the Englishman is one of the names on the radar as his contract expires in 2024.

However, Agbonlahor claimed the move would not be a good one for Liverpool as they need someone who is consistent. He was speaking to Football Insider when he urged the Reds to stay away from the Chelsea man in the summer:

"They need better quality. Mount has got high energy, he can score a goal, he's technically good – but he's just too inconsistent. I feel like Liverpool and Chełsea need more consistency. They need people who can make things happen week in, week out. I don't see Mount as the answer to any of Liverpool's problems at the moment."

Will Mason Mount snub Liverpool and sign new Chelsea deal?

Mason Mount reportedly wants to stay at Chelsea, but is unwilling to accept a long-term contract. The midfielder wants a five-year deal, unlike the six- to eight-year deals signed by Reece James, Armando Broja and the new signings.

Simon Johnson of The Athletic spoke about the situation earlier this week and said:

"I'd be very concerned if I was a Chełsea fan that Mason Mount won't be a Chełsea player next season. Length of contract is a big issue, the owners want players on 6, 7, 8 year deals, Mount does not want to stay that long."

David Ornstein added that talks have been halted after multiple offers were rejected by the midfielder. He said:

"Multiple contract offers have been rejected by Mason Mount in summer of 2022 and then in the autumn. Chełsea are very clear on this, he signs a new deal when dialogue opens again in the summer or he is going to be sold."

The Blues are still keen to keep their star player, but will cash out if he does not pen a new contract.

