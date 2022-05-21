"I don’t see him playing a lot" - Frank Leboeuf urges Chelsea forward to leave the club and find another team

Christian Pulisic has been urged to leave Chelsea by Frank Leboeuf. The former Blues defender believes the USMNT star will not be getting a lot of chances at Stamford Bridge next season.

Pulisic has played 21 of the 37 Premier League games this season, but only 13 have been starts. The American has returned with six goals and two assists while Thomas Tuchel needs more from his forwards.

Leboeuf has advised Pulisic to consider his options this summer as his playing time at Chelsea may not increase. He was talking on ESPN, as quoted by Football London when he said:

"I think [there is] a question mark that he is more influential in the national team than Chelsea. With the future at Chelsea, I don't see him playing a lot. That's more of advice than my willing to see him leaving. If he still wants to be the 'Captain America' next season, he will have to find another team."

Christian Pulisic has said he wants to succeed at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has admitted he wants to be successful with the Blues but is also looking to play regularly as well. He added that he hopes to get more opportunities and is working hard in training to prove it to Tuchel.

He told The Guardian earlier this month:

"Yeah. Of course, I want to be on the pitch. I enjoy this club a lot. I'm hoping that I can get more opportunities. Do the absolute best I can in training, train hard and show him [Tuchel] on a daily basis that I'm ready to play. And then of course on the pitch, I have to make an impact."

Telemundo Deportes @TelemundoSports



Según 'The Guardian',



Esta temporada registra en



⏱ 1285 minutos

6 goles

2 asistencias



🤔 ¿Crees que deba buscar un nuevo equipo? 🙁 ¡'CAPTAIN AMERICA' DIRÍA ADIÓS A LOS 'BLUES'!Según 'The Guardian', @cpulisic_10 abandonaría al @ChelseaFC por falta de minutos.Esta temporada registra en @premierleague ⏱ 1285 minutos6 goles2 asistencias🤔 ¿Crees que deba buscar un nuevo equipo? 🙁 ¡'CAPTAIN AMERICA' DIRÍA ADIÓS A LOS 'BLUES'!🔵 Según 'The Guardian', @cpulisic_10 abandonaría al @ChelseaFC por falta de minutos.🇺🇸 Esta temporada registra en @premierleague:⏱ 1285 minutos⚽️ 6 goles👟 2 asistencias🤔 ¿Crees que deba buscar un nuevo equipo? https://t.co/36UHtT7I2G

When asked if he had a preferred position on the pitch, Pulisic said:

"I'm comfortable in a more attacking role, for sure. Anywhere as a left-winger, on the left side, is where I feel most comfortable. I think there's been a lot of change this season."

The Guardian added that Pulisic's father has been critical of Tuchel's selection and tweeted his frustration. However, Mark Pulisic added that his son loves the club and wants to be successful at Stamford Bridge.

