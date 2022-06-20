“I don’t see him there” – Lothar Matthaus picks ideal position for Sadio Mane to play at Bayern Munich after Liverpool transfer

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus has picked the ideal position for Sadio Mane, who is on the brink of arriving at the Allianz Arena from Liverpool.

Mane, 30, has been one of Europe's most renowned forwards, having had huge success at Anfield over the years.

The Senegalese star has won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, making 269 appearances for the Reds, scoring 120 goals and contributing 48 assists.

His time at Liverpool is coming to an end with a move to Bayern Munich all but confirmed.

He had been given a new role this season under Jurgen Klopp at the Reds, playing as a centre-forward and flourishing with 23 goals in 51 appearances.

However, Matthaus doesn't believe he will take up that position once he arrives at Bayern Munich.

He told Sky Sports Germany:

"The question I ask myself now is: Where should Mane play? In which position would Julian Nagelsmann really see him?

Robert Lewandowski continues to be linked with a departure to La Liga giants Bayern Munich. He has been Bayern's main centre-forward throughout his time at the Allianz Arena. Mattheus doesn't think Mane will replace him though.

He added:

"Should he act as a real center forward for Lewandowski? I don't see him there. Strictly speaking, he plays on the left."

Before moving into the centre-forward role this season, Mane was Liverpool's left-winger, wreaking havoc on opposition defenders in the position. His pace, strength and tenaciousness have been a sight to behold for the Reds throughout his time at the club.

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders believes Sadio Mane is making a mistake moving to Bayern Munich

Saunders doesn't believe Mane is making the right decision

Dean Saunders has made a bold claim with regard to Sadio Mane joining Bayern Munich this summer.

He told talkSPORT (via DailyStar):

“Why, for the life of me, I still can’t get my head round why you’d want to leave Liverpool right now when you are playing the best football of your career, the best combination front three you’ll ever play in, to play for Bayern Munich.”

Saunders used the departures of Philippe Coutinho and Georginio Wijnaldum as examples of how things may pan out for the 30-year-old.

The 57-year-old stated:

“You’ll coast for two years and ruin the best two years of his life as a footballer. Look at Wijnaldum, look at Coutinho.”

He added:

"If he said to you at the end of his career ‘have a look at my trophy cabinet’, the German league winners’ medal with Bayern Munich would be right at the back of the cabinet.”

Mane was last seen in action during the Champions League final last month, where Liverpool went down against Real Madrid by a 1-0 margin.

