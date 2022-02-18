"I don’t see him wanting to leave" - Gabby Agbonlahor claims Arsenal shouldn't worry about star player's contract situation

Former Premier League forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has tipped Bukayo Saka to commit his long-term future to Arsenal. Agbonlahor is of the view that the Gunners can match the youngster's ambitions.

Saka has established himself as a key player for the north London giants since making his senior debut for them in November 2018. The 20-year-old has racked up a total of 115 appearances across competitions for his boyhood club, contributing to 44 goals in the process.

Despite the forward's importance to the team, there appear to be concerns about Arsenal's ability to convince him to sign a new deal.

Mikel Arteta's side have reportedly prioritized tying Saka down to a new contract ahead of the summer. However, they fear he will be reluctant to commit his long-term future to the club if they fail to secure UEFA Champions League football for next season.

#Saka #Arsenal #WOLARS Arsenal could lose Bukayo Saka if they fail to qualify for the Champions League according to Daily Mail! Arsenal could lose Bukayo Saka if they fail to qualify for the Champions League according to Daily Mail! 😲#Saka #Arsenal #WOLARS https://t.co/J2frboMj1M

Abgonlahor, though, feels the Gunners should not worry about Saka's contract situation. The former Aston Villa star does not see the England international wanting to leave the club soon. He told Football Insider:

“I think they can [match Saka's Champions League ambition]. The difference with Saka is, he’s been there since he was a kid and he’s still young. It’s not like he’s 25 or 26, he’s still very young and has a lot of time to get into the Champions League with Arsenal.”

Agbonlahor added:

“Arsenal shouldn’t really worry about Saka. He’s at the right club, he broke into the England squad playing for Arsenal, so from what I know, I don’t see him wanting to leave.”

Chris Wheatley @ChrisWheatley_ Bukayo Saka on why he signed for Arsenal ahead of Chelsea and Tottenham:



"I think Arsenal was always the one I wanted to go to. I think Arsenal was the club in the hearts of my family, so we chose them." Bukayo Saka on why he signed for Arsenal ahead of Chelsea and Tottenham:"I think Arsenal was always the one I wanted to go to. I think Arsenal was the club in the hearts of my family, so we chose them." https://t.co/Fm7jGC34QV

Arteta's side currently sit sixth in the Premier League table with 39 points from 22 matches. They are four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have played three games more than them.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Saka has a contract with the Londoners until the summer of 2024.

Liverpool monitoring Bukayo Saka's situation at Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp's side are reported to be monitoring the England international's situation at the Emirates Stadium. The Reds could make a move for Bukayo Saka in the summer should Arteta and co. fail to finish in the top four this season.

It is worth noting that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has his contract with the club expiring in the summer of 2023. With the Egyptian yet to agree to a new deal, the Anfield outfit could view Saka as a long-term replacement for him.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are also said to be in the mix for the 20-year-old.

