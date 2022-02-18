“I don’t see weakness in this team” – Antonio Conte names favorites to win Champions League

Antonio Conte has backed Manchester City to win the UEFA Champions League this season. The Tottenham Hotspur manager believes there are no weaknesses in Pep Guardiola's side.

Manchester City are yet to win the Champions League in their history. Guardiola's main task was to get his hands on the European trophy, but he has not managed to secure it so far.

However, Conte believes the wait is coming to an end as the Cityzens are favorites for the title this season. While speaking with beIN Sport, the Tottenham manager said:

"I think that we are talking about the best coach in the world because he shows it in many teams, many different situations, that it is good to build something important and if the club supports him because when you stay in Barcelona and Bayern Munich and then Manchester City, these clubs wanted to invest in him and he repaid this trust. I repeat when you see a team of Pep Guardiola you can see an idea of football and you understand that there is a lot of work into the team and this work is his idea and for this reason it's for me in this moment is the best coach in the world. Manchester City in my opinion is the favourite to win the league this season and also is one of the favourites for the Champions League because we are talking about a team who are very very strong in every aspect – the squad and I don't see weakness in this team."

Manchester City need to focus on Premier League before Champions League

Manchester City are nine points clear on top of the Premier League table right now and are heading for another league title. This weekend, they face Tottenham – one of the only two sides to beat them in the league this season.

Conte was looking forward to the game but acknowledged that it would not be easy.

"For sure it will be a tough game for us - but at the same time we want to try to play and we want to try to use this game also to have a step for improvement."

Tottenham also need a win this weekend to still have a chance of finishing in the top four.

