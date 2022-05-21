"I don’t see them not winning" - Michael Owen gives his scoreline prediction for Manchester City's clash with Aston Villa

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has given his predictions for Manchester City's final Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa on Sunday, May 22.

The Sky Blues, who saw their lead over Liverpool cut to one point following a 2-2 draw with West Ham United last weekend, can still retain their top-flight crown with a victory over Steven Gerrard's side.

However, the Reds are hoping their former midfield maestro can do them a massive favor by upsetting City at the Etihad, with ex-Reds Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings also in his squad.

It's a big ask for sure, especially considering the home side's terrific run of form and their near-impeccable record on home soil.

As enticing as it may seem to think that there could still be one more twist in this epic title race, Owen is convinced that the holders have it in the bag.

In his predictions for BetVictor, the 42-year-old wrote:

"City could have wrapped the title up last week against West Ham, but I don’t think they will be left to regret Mahrez’s missed penalty. City are usually so strong at home, and with the likes of De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva in such good form, I can’t see them not winning."

He expects Villa to give City a run for their money but doesn't see the latter slipping up and predicts they're going to outscore the Birmingham outfit comfortably.

"Villa have a lot of quality in attacking areas and should cause City a few problems here. I worry about them at the back, I can see City scoring a few."

"I don’t see City slipping up here. They hardly ever drop points at home, I think they’ll win this by a few goals."

Owen predicts a 3-1 win for Manchester City, which would be enough for them to become champions.

Manchester City close to a sixth Premeir League title

In all liklihood, Manchester City are set to retain their top-flight title once more, which will be their sixth in Premier League history and fourth in the last five years.

It's a testament to the side's remarkable consistency, with Pep Guardiola building arguably their strongest-ever squad in history.

This season has been a disappointing one for them as far as cup competitions are concerned, though. The Sky Blues failed to get their hands on the Community Shield, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League, but have continued to assert their dominance in the league.

Edited by Parimal