“I don’t talk much to Ancelotti” - Endrick on working hard at Real Madrid as he makes ‘grateful’ claim after goals in win over Celta Vigo

Endrick has opened up about his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti and about working hard at Real Madrid. He scored a brace in their 5-2 win over Celta Vigo after extra time in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 on Thursday, January 16.

Los Blancos hosted Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu as they looked to bounce back from a disappointing 5-2 loss against Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 37th minute before Vincius Jr. made it 2-0 in the 48th minute.

However, Jonathan Bamba pulled one back for the visitors in the 83rd minute before Marcos Alonso (90+3') equalised from the penalty spot. The match went into extra time and Endrick scored for Real Madrid in the 108th minute. Federico Valverde (112') scored a stunning goal before Endrick added another in the 119th minute.

Trending

After the game, the Brazilian striker said (via Madrid Xtra):

“I don’t talk much to Ancelotti, but he knows I work hard every day. I’m grateful to him.”

Endrick joined Real Madrid from Palmeiras last summer but has found regular playing time hard to come by. He's played just 291 minutes this season in 17 games across competitions, registering four goals and one assist. Even against Celta Vigo, he came on as a substitute in the 79th minute for Kylian Mbappe.

Carlo Ancelotti on Endrick and Arda Guler's performance in Real Madrid's win over Celta Vigo

While Arda Guler has played more than Endrick this season, he's also found regular playing time a bit scarce. He's played 816 minutes in 22 games across competitions, contributing three goals and four assists. He came on in the 70th minute against Celta Vigo and made a big impact.

Guler provided the assist for both of Endrick's goals on the night as Real Madrid secured their place in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. After the game, Carlo Ancelotti said about the duo (via Managing Madrid):

“Endrick showed his quality, he has an extraordinary shot. Güler came in when the game started to get difficult and he showed character. Endrick has already spoken about the unfairness.”

Real Madrid will now return to LaLiga after the domestic cup action as they host Las Palmas on Sunday. They are second in the standings, one point behind city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos will then face Red Bull Salzburg at home in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. They sit 10th in the league table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback