"I don’t think Abramovich would have accepted" - Former Chelsea star makes bold Graham Potter verdict

Florent Malouda has claimed Graham Potter would not have lasted this long at Chelsea under Roman Abramovich. He believes that the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager is talented and hopes that he gets enough time at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea managers under the previous owners had to deliver throughout the season. Managers got the sack just months after winning the league, while Di Matteo was sacked after securing the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



- A proud Graham Potter. 'It was a night for us to show our quality.'- A proud Graham Potter. 'It was a night for us to show our quality.' 💪- A proud Graham Potter. https://t.co/0cgSb7AKSN

Speaking to DAZN Bet, Malouda admitted surprise at seeing Potter get so much time at Chelsea. He claimed that the new owners have shown faith and it was good to see the support. He said:

"I would be very surprised if Roman Abramovich gave Graham Potter this much time. Successful managers like Jose Mourinho – who won the Premier League the season before – was sacked early in his third season. I don't think Abramovich would have accepted this bad run of results, but this is a new ownership with a new vision, and that's great news for Potter."

Malouda added:

"He's a good manager, but at this level, with these kind of clubs, you often don't have time. With all these investments on players, it is expected there will be a return on investment. So let's hope he will be given the same amount of time as Jurgen Klopp."

He continued:

"He has support, which is good for a manager. But I don't know that he will feel confident that he'll be Chelsea manager too far into the future. It's always about the next result so even if the Dortmund game gives him some breathing space, there is still the threat that you can lose the job at any time, particularly if someone becomes available. For the moment, it's good that he has the support because it sends a signal to the rest of the squad. But no one believes he will be given time if he has a bad run of results."

Chelsea back to winning ways and are hoping to make it a hattrick of wins

Chelsea were on a terrible run with two wins in their 16 matches.

However, they have managed to turn things around in the last two matches and secure a place in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals as well.

Graham Potter's side defeated Leeds United in the league and then went on to beat Borussia Dortmund, who were on a stunning winning streak.

Poll : 0 votes