“I don’t think Alonso would like me” - Real Madrid target comments on transfer rumors as he recalls embarrassing moment

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson has joked that Xabi Alonso wouldn't want him at Real Madrid. Larsson is largely considered one of the rising stars in European football, and has admirers at multiple clubs across the continent, including Los Blancos.

Ad

Speaking recently, as cited by GOAL, Larsson insisted that he always takes the rumors with a pinch of salt. He said:

"I feel like these rumors of joining a big club have followed me since I was 16 or 17 and started to stand out. It's a bit similar now, although it's about bigger clubs and bigger things. I approach it a bit the same way I did before."

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"I've read things and there will continue to be speculation, but I'm a person who never stresses about anything. Now we have the Champions League next season with Frankfurt. It will be a lot of fun."

Speaking about rumors linking him to Real Madrid, Larsson joked that he may have failed to impress Xabi Alonso in the 5-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen earlier this season.

Ad

"In one of the games we lost 5-0. I was substituted at half-time, so I don't think Alonso would like me," said Larsson.

Larsson has caught the eye of the Bundesliga club of late, registering six goals and two assists from 47 games across competitions this season. With Eintracht Frankfurt qualifying for next season's Champions League, the 20-year-old is likely to stay put.

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso left Bayer Leverkusen last month to take charge as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement at Real Madrid.

Ad

Are Real Madrid eyeing Dusan Vlahovic?

Dusan Vlahovic

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic this summer, according to Fichajes. Despite an enviable arsenal of attacking riches at their disposal, the LaLiga giants are apparently in the market for a traditional No. 9 this year.

Ad

Vlahovic was once a highly courted name in European football, but has endured a difficult time with Juventus of late. The 25-year-old has registered 15 goals and five assists from 41 games across competitions this season for the Bianconeri.

The Serie A giants are apparently open to his departure this summer, alerting Los Blancos. Real Madrid reportedly believe that the Serbian could be a good fit in their squad.

Vlahovic is under contract until 2026 and is likely to cost around €70m. The report adds that Los Blancos could be willing to negotiate a deal for the player this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More