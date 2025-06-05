“I don’t think Alonso would like me” - Real Madrid target comments on transfer rumors as he recalls embarrassing moment

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson has joked that Xabi Alonso wouldn't want him at Real Madrid. Larsson is largely considered one of the rising stars in European football, and has admirers at multiple clubs across the continent, including Los Blancos.
Speaking recently, as cited by GOAL, Larsson insisted that he always takes the rumors with a pinch of salt. He said:
"I feel like these rumors of joining a big club have followed me since I was 16 or 17 and started to stand out. It's a bit similar now, although it's about bigger clubs and bigger things. I approach it a bit the same way I did before."
He continued:
"I've read things and there will continue to be speculation, but I'm a person who never stresses about anything. Now we have the Champions League next season with Frankfurt. It will be a lot of fun."
Speaking about rumors linking him to Real Madrid, Larsson joked that he may have failed to impress Xabi Alonso in the 5-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen earlier this season.
"In one of the games we lost 5-0. I was substituted at half-time, so I don't think Alonso would like me," said Larsson.
Larsson has caught the eye of the Bundesliga club of late, registering six goals and two assists from 47 games across competitions this season. With Eintracht Frankfurt qualifying for next season's Champions League, the 20-year-old is likely to stay put.
Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso left Bayer Leverkusen last month to take charge as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement at Real Madrid.
Are Real Madrid eyeing Dusan Vlahovic?
Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic this summer, according to Fichajes. Despite an enviable arsenal of attacking riches at their disposal, the LaLiga giants are apparently in the market for a traditional No. 9 this year.
Vlahovic was once a highly courted name in European football, but has endured a difficult time with Juventus of late. The 25-year-old has registered 15 goals and five assists from 41 games across competitions this season for the Bianconeri.
The Serie A giants are apparently open to his departure this summer, alerting Los Blancos. Real Madrid reportedly believe that the Serbian could be a good fit in their squad.
Vlahovic is under contract until 2026 and is likely to cost around €70m. The report adds that Los Blancos could be willing to negotiate a deal for the player this year.