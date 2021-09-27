“I don’t think anyone can help him” – Garth Crooks comments on worrying form of Chelsea star

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has made an astonishing claim about Timo Werner. Crooks believes the Chelsea star is suffering from acute stage fright and cannot be helped by anyone.

Timo Werner has not been at his best this season, as he has not made the starting XI regularly. However, he did start against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup and scored a goal for the Blues.

Thomas Tuchel used Timo Werner against Manchester City, but the German could not help his side get the win. Chelsea suffered their first league defeat of the season, which also led to a lot of criticism for the former RB Leipzig star. In his weekly column for BBC Sport, Crooks wrote:

"The Blues, on the other hand, may have made a rather important mistake by selling Tammy Abraham to Roma and retaining the services of Timo Werner. In the past, I thought Werner might be the better option given the way Thomas Tuchel likes his teams to play but it would appear the German international suffers from acute stage fright and I don't think anyone can help him."

Timo Werner still has Thomas Tuchel's backing at Chelsea

Timo Werner might not be at his best, but Thomas Tuchel is not giving up on his player. The German manager has been pushing him from the very start and was vocal about his confidence last week. Speaking to the media after Chelsea's clash against Aston Villa, Thomas Tuchel said:

"Timo can play with Romelu, he did very well at Tottenham. That gave us a clear impression of how dangerous these two can also be together. There was some disappointment to brush off his shoulders from the Euros during the summer. And from the first games, I think he was not happy with the performances in the beginning."

Tuchel added:

"We know that he can be much more dangerous and much more of an attacking threat than he was. But in the last training sessions, he's been more relaxed, more fluid in his movements and showing more confidence."

Chelsea take on Juventus next and Thomas Tuchel is likely to bench Timo Werner as he has already played two games in the last few days.

