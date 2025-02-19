“I don’t think anyone will surpass him” - Ex-Real Madrid director explains why Los Blancos must part ways with Carlo Ancelotti this season 

Former Real Madrid player and sporting director Predrag Mijatovic believes it is time for Carlo Ancelotti to leave the club. He claims that the Italian manager's cycle at Santiago Bernabeu is over and they need a fresh face in the dugout next season.

Speaking to Josep Pedrerol on El Cafelito, Mijatovic praised Ancelotti and claimed that no manager will ever surpass the Italian tactician at Real Madrid. He believes that the former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain coach has been at the club for too long and said via MARCA:

“I said recently, that Ancelotti did a great job in two spells at Madrid. He is the coach who has won the most titles and I don’t think anyone will surpass him. This is because football is going in this direction where every day there is less patience with coaches and players. No one will have such a long career to be able to surpass him in terms of titles won."

However, Mijatovic believes that the manager does not have anything to offer anymore and added:

"I think that, regardless of how this season ends, Ancelotti should leave Madrid. Why should this be Ancelotti’s last season at Madrid? He’s been here for too long and has won so many titles. Now it’s hard for him to bring anything more, anything new, anything revolutionary.”

Carlo Ancelotti joined Los Blancos in 2013 before leaving in 2015 but rejoined them in 2021 and has been the manager since. He has won the league title twice while winning the UEFA Champions League thrice.

Carlo Ancelotti has no plans to leave Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti was asked about his future at Real Madrid in January and he claimed that he would not call it quits. He added that the club president, Florentino Perez, will be the one making the decision.

Ancelotti said via EURO Sport:

"I will never decide to leave Real Madrid. This day will come, but it won't be me the one who decides. It could be tomorrow or in five years. The plan is to be here with Florentino [Perez] for another four years and say goodbye."

Los Blancos have been linked with Xabi Alonso as the next manager. The Spaniard was linked with the club last summer but he opted to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

