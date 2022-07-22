“I don’t think Arsenal fans should worry that his head will get turned” – Paul Merson believes 24-year-old star will not leave Emirates despite interest from European giants

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has been linked with a move to Juventus, who are in search of a new centre-back following the departure of Mathijs De Ligt this summer. Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson, however, believes the Gunners have no reason to fear losing their defensive stalwart to the Serie A giants.

The Englishman explained that Gabriel's role as a starter in Mikel Arteta's side should be enough to convince him to stay put.

Paul Merson wrote in his column for the Daily Star:

"Arsenal fans don't need to worry about Gabriel even though Juventus showed interest in him this summer. I think he will stay at the club. I mean he plays every week. It's not like he's not playing."

"I don't think he'd leave to join Juventus. Him and Ben White look very very solid together and Mikel Arteta clearly rates him very highly. He's been their first choice for a while now."

Juventus have had a difficult run in recent years as they have been knocked off their perch in Italian football. Paul Merson claims the Bianconeri no longer have the same pulling power they used to have. He wrote:

"Juventus are not the Juventus of old either, are they? Years ago, if a team like them came running, you'd go. They were up there with Real Madrid and Barcelona. I don't really think that's the case at Juventus anymore. Even Mathijs De Ligt is leaving. I'd be shocked if Gabriel left."

The Englishman added:

"I don't think Arsenal fans should worry that his head will get turned. I can see why Juventus want him. He's a good player. I thought he had a good season last season. But it would be one step forwards and two steps back if Arsenal let him go. I can't see it happening."

Arsenal taking the right steps in the summer transfer window

The defender is one of the key figures in Mikel Arteta's squad.

The Gunners have been one of the most active clubs on the market since the transfer window opened this summer. They have completed an important transfer, luring Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City in a deal worth £45 million.

The Londoners have also added the likes of Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos to their squad and it doesn't look like they're done yet. It will be interesting to see how these new signings will impact the Gunners' performance in the Premier League next season.

