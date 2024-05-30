"I don’t think he has ever been a big talker on the pitch" - Wayne makes interesting admission on Manchester United superstar

Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney has made an interesting admission about Red Devils superstar Marcus Rashford. The 38-year-old highlighted the winger's body language and attitude on the pitch while analyzing the leadership problem in the squad at the moment.

The Red Devils have come under immense criticism due to their poor level of performance in the Premier League this season. On several occasions, Manchester United appeared to be lacking direction and often found it difficult to get back on their feet after being blown away by opposition teams.

Speaking on the Overlap, Wayne Rooney bemoaned the lack of leadership in the squad as he took aim at Marcus Rashford.

“That’s the one thing I would say about Man United now. I look at the team and I am still asking questions like who is the leader," the Englishman said. “You are still asking questions like who is the leader in there. I said this a few weeks ago when Marcus was getting stick for his body language.

Rooney further stressed that the senior figures in the squad should be responsible for demanding more from Rashford.

“I think he has always been like that. I don’t think he has ever been a big talker on the pitch," the Manchester United icon continued. "I think he has always been like that. When he is going through a tough moment or you want him to work a bit harder, I think some of the more senior players have got to demand that of him.

"I think every time Man United concede a goal, heads go down too quickly and you almost think there is no way they are getting back in the game,” added the Englishman.

Marcus Rashford endured the worst outing of his career this season. The winger was a mere shadow of himself throughout the campaign, struggling to beat opposition defenses and recording a poor output in front of goal. He bagged a paltry eight goals and five assists in 43 games across competitions.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United future under threat

Manchester United had an underwhelming outing in the Premier League this season, finishing eighth in the league table. Although they managed to claim the FA Cup, that hasn't been enough to sweep Erik ten Hag's struggles under the carpet.

There's been contrasting rumors about the Dutchman's continuity at the club in recent weeks. The Guardian recently claimed that the Red Devils will sack the tactician while Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst recently claimed that the club is considering sticking by the tactician.

Manchester United are expected to make a decision regarding Ten Hag's future at Old Trafford in the coming weeks. Will the Dutchman stay put at the club or depart? Only time will tell.