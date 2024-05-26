Manchester United hold talks with 2 managers as they get set to make decision about Erik ten Hag's future - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to hold talks with Brentford boss Thomas Frank and former Chelsea tactician Mauricio Pochettino amidst the uncertain future of manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman has had a largely underwhelming season.

United were all set to miss out on Europe after finishing a lowly eighth, one of their worst finishes in the Premier League era, suffering a whopping 14 defeats. However, the Red Devils ended the season with a high following a 2-1 upset over holders Manchester City in the FA Cup final at the Wembley on Sunday (May 26).

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo put the Red Devils 2-0 ahead at the break. Although Jeremy Doku pulled one back for City late on, United hung on to win their first FA Cup in eight years, 13 overall, as Ten Hag registered a second-straight trophy-winning season.

However, that might not be enough to save him from the axe, with new minority owners INEOS looking to overhaul the club's footballing structure and return them to one of the game's elite sides.

As per UtdPlug (via Telegraph Ducker), the Red Devils have had discussions with the representatives of Frank and Pochettino as they seek to possibly replace Ten Hag. While Frank narrowly helped the Bees avoid relegation, Pochettino led the Blues to a creditable sixth-placed finish, ending the season with five straight league wins.

Despite delivering two titles in three finals, Ten Hag's future at Old Trafford is seemingly far from secure.

What is Erik ten Hag's record with Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Since arriving at Manchester United from Ajax in the summer of 2022, Erik ten Hag has had a mixed stint. His first season was a largely successful one, as the Red Devils to a third-placed finish, FA Cup final and the EFL Cup, ending a six-year trophy drought.

However, his sophomore season at Old Trafford was far from smooth sailing. Instead of building on his good work in the previous campaign, injuries to key players plagued United's season before they ended with a title by upsetting City.

In terms of numbers, Ten Hag has managed 114 games across competitions at the helm of United, delivering 68 wins and 31 losses. Nineteen of those defeats came in the recently concluded 2023-24 campaign.