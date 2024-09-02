“I don’t think he is good enough” - Jamie O’Hara says Chelsea superstar doesn't deserve to play for Blues ahead of 20-year-old teammate

Jamie O'Hara has slammed midfielder Enzo Fernandez following Chelsea's 1-1 Premier League draw to Crystal Palace. He said that the midfielder was poor, and Romeo Lavia, 20, has been much better.

Speaking on Sky Sports, O'Hara said that Fernandez isn't good enough and isn't worth the £100 million Chelsea paid to sign him or worthy of being the club captain as he said:

“I am not having Enzo Fernandez. I am not having him. I don't think he is good enough. They paid a lot of money for him, £100 million. They have made him the captain of the football club. I don't think he deserves to play in midfield. Lavia is a better player."

Enzo Fernandez had an iffy outing against Palace as he misplaced simple passes. The Blues have now dropped five points in the first three matches.

Enzo Fernandez named Chelsea captain this season

Enzo Fernandez was in hot water earlier this summer after his racist chants while he was with the Argentine national team. He apologised to his teammates and was named the new captain by new Blues boss Enzo Maresca at the start of the season.

Explaining his decision to name Fernandez as the captain, Maresaca said:

"The reason why is I can see his teammates recognise him, like a reference, as a captain, and he was already captain in the preseason when we changed Reece in the game. All of us make mistakes. It's important to recognise Enzo did a mistake, recognised the mistake, and it's finished.

"I don't know about you, but I did some mistakes in the past, and I recognised. As a human being, if you do a mistake and you recognise, you are not going to be punished for life. Enzo did a mistake, recognised. For me, he is one of the references, and I have nothing to add."

Chelsea still have Reece James as their captain but he has missed the first three matches of the season. He was suspended following a red card last season but was also ruled out due to injury.

