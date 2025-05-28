"I don’t think it was a great season" - Barcelona star makes bold comments and confirms future plans amid exit rumors 

Ronaldo Araujo has dispelled rumors linking him with a departure from Barcelona, insisting that he is "happy" at the Catalan club. With the summer transfer window approaching, reports have surfaced that manager Hansi Flick has submitted a list of six players he doesn’t want to keep for the next season, and unfortunately, the Uruguayan defender’s name is on that list.

Araujo initially joined Barcelona's reserve team, Barcelona B, in 2018 before being promoted to the senior team in 2020. Amid speculation about a potential exit from Barcelona, Araujo recently addressed his future, reassuring the public of his commitment to the club and reminding everyone that he is under contract until 2031. He told the media (via GOAL):

"I’m happy with all the titles we won this season. Personally, I don’t think it was a great season, especially because of the injury that kept me out for a long time, but I’m happy because I’ve got three titles under my belt, and I’m happy to be here. I assure my continuity, I have a contract until 2031."

Araujo faces significant competition for his position under Hansi Flick’s plans. He has to contend with the likes of Eric Garcia, Inigo Martinez, Andreas Christensen, and Pau Cubarsi. With club football on hiatus, the 26-year-old will shift his focus to international duty as Uruguay is set to face Paraguay and Venezuela next month in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“So long bothered me a bit” – Ronaldo Araujo on how injury impacted his game time in the 2024-25 season at Barcelona

While Ronald Araujo was part of the Barcelona team that won the domestic treble this season, he didn’t quite have a standout campaign as an individual. His ongoing fitness issues caused him to miss several games, and even when he did play, he struggled to impress in some matches, with his performances facing criticism, especially during the second leg of the Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan.

Speaking about his injuries, he noted that not only was his game time affected, but also his confidence.

“I’m very mature and aware of what I’m capable of," he told reporters. "I’ve been very calm about it. I’m in good spirits and also physically. If I’m healthy, I can compete with anyone. I don’t listen to criticism. Maybe my family listens to it a little more, but I don’t pay attention to what people say.

“Being out of action for so long bothered me a bit. I always want to play. When you don’t play, maybe you lose a little confidence, but that’s part of your career. I’m at one of the best clubs in the world. I’m one of the team’s captains. There are many years left, and good things are coming. The coach loves me, and the fans love me.”

Araujo made 25 appearances across competitions for Barcelona last season.

