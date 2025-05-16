Hansi Flick identifies 6 players he doesn’t want at Barcelona next season after securing LaLiga title: Reports

After guiding Barcelona to their 28th LaLiga title, manager Hansi Flick will be planning to take the club to greater heights next season. The German tactician is reportedly expected to part ways with players who don't suit his system and also strengthen his squad.

Flick took over the managerial reins at Barcelona last summer following the departure of Xavi Hernandez. His debut campaign at the Catalan club has been a remarkable one, having won a domestic treble, with the LaLiga being the most recent.

For Flick and the Barcelona hierarchy, their goal will be to maintain the excellent results and replicate their dominance, not only in Spain but also in Europe. He is reportedly planning to make new reinforcements and, at the same time, looking to part ways with players he considers surplus to requirements.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Hansi Flick has submitted a list of six players he doesn’t want to continue with in the 2025-26 season to sporting director Deco. The players include Inaki Pena, Hector Fort, Pablo Torre, Pau Victor, Ansu Fati, and Ronald Araujo.

For Pena and Fort, it is said that Flick no longer has confidence in their qualities. Fort, a La Masia product, has been an unused substitute for a huge chunk of games this season. In Pena’s case, his relationship with Flick has gone sour after he lost his starting position to Wojciech Szczesny. He was chosen to start in goal following Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s injury, but he lost the position to Szczesny since the turn of the year.

Torre and Victor have also found game time hard to come by, and when they did get the opportunity, they failed to impress. Fati has found himself on the exit ramp since last summer after he had a dip in form. He was linked with a move to Real Betis in the January transfer window, but a deal didn’t materialize.

With Raphinha and Lamine Yamal tearing it up on the flanks, it’s hard to see Fati getting back into the starting XI. To the club’s board, he doesn’t justify the €12 million annual salary he earns.

Among all six players, Araujo has gotten playing minutes the most recently. However, his error-prone behavior at the heart of the team’s defense has put him on the chopping block. Hansi Flick has reportedly given Deco and Joan Laporta permission to part ways with all of them.

Hansi Flick wraps up contract negotiations with Barcelona – Reports

Hansi Flick has reportedly wrapped up his contract talks with Barcelona in the aftermath of their title-winning match over Espanyol. Ahead of the latest El Clasico, reports emerged that La Blaugrana were set to finalize the renewal of Flick’s contract.

Flick's current contract with Barcelona will expire in the summer of 2026. Given the amazing job he has done in his maiden campaign, the club decided to reward him with a contract extension.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona has finalized the contract negotiations with Flick. The manager has agreed to extend his stay in Catalonia by an additional year until the summer of 2027.

