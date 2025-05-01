Barcelona to finalise contract renewal of key member before El Clasico against Real Madrid: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to finalize the renewal of Hansi Flick’s contract ahead of El Clasico against Real Madrid on Sunday, May 11. La Blaugrana will meet Los Blancos in LaLiga after their UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg against Inter Milan on Tuesday, May 6.

Flick, who took over the managerial reins at Barcelona last summer, has transformed the club’s fortunes around in his debut campaign. They have already won two domestic trophies (Supercopa de Espana and Copa del Rey) and are in the hunt for a continental treble.

Barca have a four point lead in LaLiga standings over Real Madrid and will reach the CL final if they beat Inter at San Siro on Wednesday after the first leg ended in a 3-3 draw.

Given the amazing job that Flick has done in his first eleven months at Barcelona, the club’s hierarchy is set to reward him with a contract extension.

According to Mundo Deportivo, a meeting is scheduled between Barcelona’s sporting leadership and Hansi Flick’s agents to finalise the German coach's contract extension. Everything is said to be in place, with just the final details left to be ironed out to extend his contract until 2027.

Flick’s agent Pini Zahavi, who is also the representative of Robert Lewandowski, will reportedly attend the last El Clasico of the 2024-25 season between Barcelona and Real Madrid. As per the aforementioned source, Zahavi and his associates will use the opportunity to meet face-to-face with La Blaugrana’s top sporting brass to finalize the terms of Flick’s new contract.

The decision to enter a contract extension is mutual, and the terms of the deal won’t include the option for an additional year because Flick prefers a season-by-season based agreement. Club president Joan Laporta disclosed the German’s approach to contracts in a recent interview.

While Flick is reportedly set to put pen to paper on a new deal, the announcement regarding his extension will not be made immediately. The Catalan club will choose a time they feel is right to make it official, probably once they secure the league title or get to the Champions League final.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick identifies replacement for injured Jules Kounde for Inter and Real Madrid matches

Barcelona right-back Jules Kounde picked up a hamstring injury in the first leg of La Blaugrana’s UCL semifinal with Inter Milan on Wednesday (April 30).

Kounde was forced off in the 42nd minute and was replaced by Eric Garcia. As per reports, the Frenchman will be on the sidelines for three weeks. Barca will play Inter in the return leg of their UCL semifinal tie next Tuesday and will play Real Madrid the Sunday that follows.

Kounde is not expected to return for either fixture and as per Sport, Eric Garcia will cover the full-back position in his absence. Garcia has made 38 appearances across competitions for Barcelona this season but has mostly featured as a substitute.

