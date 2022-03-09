"I don’t think Harry Kane is the best striker in the world" - Simon Jordan believes Erling Haaland is already on a 'different level'

Former Crystal Palace chairman and current talkSPORT host Simon Jordan believes that Erling Haaland is already a better striker than Harry Kane. Jordan's comments came in response to Teddy Sheringam's claim that Harry Kane is the best No. 9 in the world at the moment.

Following Tottenham Hotspur's 5-0 win against Everton in which Harry Kane scored a brace, Sheringham hailed the English striker and said:

"He's the best No.9 in the world for me. He's been the best for the last four or five years. Keeps proving it year in and year out," said Sheringham.

However, Simon Jordan begs to differ. Speaking on talkSPORT's White and Jordan, he admitted that Harry Kane is a 'very good' striker, but believes that Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland is on a 'different level'. He said:

“I have to say, I listened to Teddy Sheringham last night and I don’t think that Harry Kane is the best striker in the world.

“I think he’s a very good striker, but we have an over tendency in this country to over-egg the pudding.

“Erling Haaland is on a different level already.

As per Jordan, although Harry Kane seems to have refound his shooting boots in recent weeks, the 28-year-old has scored just 10 goals in 25 appearances in the Premier League this season. Erling Haaland, on the other hand, has already scored 16 Bundesliga goals in just 14 appearances this season.

“If we’re looking at big, strong centre-forwards that are powerhouses, look at Haaland’s record. I know it’s in a different league and I know we talk about the Bundesliga not being as competitive as the Premier League, but I just think that this kid is a phenomenon,” Jordan said.

“We give Harry Kane loads of credit and his performances this season haven’t been great.

“His goal return until recently hasn’t been great, he hasn’t been at it for whatever reason that is and if we want to attribute that to whatever he didn’t get what he wanted last summer then tough luck."

He continued:

“We don’t always get what we want. He’s a big boy, he’s signed a big contract with Spurs for a significant period of time, he didn’t put a release clause in it so up your game and get a better agent.

“Don’t go flapping your gums to Gary Neville about what you’re not in control of and do what you’re supposed to do and be an elite striker.”

Harry Kane and Erling Haaland continue to be linked with Manchester City

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The English captain seemed to be on the verge of leaving Tottenham Hotspur last season amid strong links with Manchester City. However, Spurs' reluctance to let him go saw him stay at the club for the ongoing season.

With Spurs continuing to struggle and a UEFA Champions League spot for next season looking unlikely, it is widely believed that the club's captain will look to leave at the end of the season once again. Notably, his current contract only expires in the summer of 2024, and the English striker will have no choice but to try and convince the club to sell him, and Manchester City are expected to closely monitor the situation.

Erling Haaland has also been reported to be on Manchester City's radar, with the 21-year-old proving to be one of the best strikers in the world. The club's need to replace Sergio Aguero is extremely likely to see them push for Erling Haaland or his Tottenham Hotspur counterpart this summer.

