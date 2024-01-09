“I don’t think Havertz deserves to die that’s crazy talk” - Manchester City fan hilariously responds to Ian Wright’s tweet after Arsenal's FA Cup exit

A Manchester City fan took a hilarious dig at Kai Havertz in response to Ian Wright's tweet following Arsenal's FA Cup defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, January 7.

The Gunners lost 2-0 in the third round of the FA Cup at the Emirates against the Reds. An own goal from Jakub Kiwior (80') and a goal from Luis Diaz (90+5') secured Liverpool's passage to the fourth round.

During half-time, Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who was in attendance at the Emirates, put out a tweet ruing the Gunners' lack of clinical edge. He wrote:

"We need a killer."

A Manchester City fan hilariously responded:

"He’s a disgrace of a footballer but I don’t think Havertz deserves to die that’s crazy talk"

Kai Havertz started up front for Arsenal with Gabriel Jesus out due to an injury and Eddie Nketiah on the bench. The German missed two big chances and a few other opportunities over his 88-minute stay on the pitch. He completed 12/18 passes, completed 0/2 dribble attempts, and won a meager 2/14 duels.

Havertz has struggled since joining the Gunners from London rivals Chelsea for a reported £65 million last summer. He has scored five goals and provided one assist in 29 games across competitions for Mikel Arteta's side.

Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Jesus following Arsenal's defeat to Liverpool

Gabriel Jesus has already missed 10 games for the Gunners due to injury this season. Moreover, his output has been criticised as well, having scored just three goals in 15 Premier League games and seven in 21 games across competitions.

After the Liverpool defeat, Mikel Arteta was asked if Jesus' struggles would push the Gunners to sign a striker in the ongoing January transfer window. He replied (via Arsenal.com):

"One thing is what we need, one thing is what we can do as well, and what we need to do now is stay behind those players. Give them support, love, train them and make sure they visualise something very different to what is actually happening right now.

"They’ve done it, we’re not going to invent or reinvent the wheel because they have done it."

The north London side signed Jesus from Manchester City for a reported £45 million in 2022. He has scored 18 goals and provided 11 assists in 54 games across competitions for them.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are struggling with goalscoring this season, having scored just 20 goals from open play in the Premier League after 20 games. They have now had 48 attempts in their last two games at the Emirates without scoring.