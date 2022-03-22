“I don’t think he’d be the same player” – Kevin Phillips warns Aston Villa about Luis Suarez signing in favor of one player

Rumors suggest Aston Villa could make an attempt to sign former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez from Atletico Madrid this summer. Reacting to the speculation, former Sunderland star Kevin Phillips has warned the Villans against making such a move.

Should Luis Suarez join Aston Villa, it would likely signal the end of the road for Danny Ings at Villa Park. Phillips has advised the club to keep hold of the English striker. He believes the player can forge a formidable partnership with Ollie Watkins upfront.

GOAL @goal Luis Suarez is interested in joining Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho at Aston Villa when his Atletico Madrid contract expires this summer, according to reports 🤯 Luis Suarez is interested in joining Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho at Aston Villa when his Atletico Madrid contract expires this summer, according to reports 🤯 https://t.co/zfGrGxv1aW

“It’s a difficult one. I’ve always said how much I like Danny Ings, I think he’s a fantastic striker, the former England star told Football Insider.

“He’s not had too many opportunities at Villa. You would suggest just by that, him sitting on the bench a bit more than Ollie Watkins, he would probably be the player to move on.

“I’d love to see him and Ollie Watkins being able to work together. They’re two very, very good strikers."

Suarez was a beast in the Premier League during his time with Liverpool, almost single-handedly leading the Reds to claim the league title during the 2013-14 campaign. Kevin Phillips, however, doesn't think the Uruguayan is the same player he was back in the days.

The Englishman continued:

“The suggestion of bringing Suarez back to the Premier League with Aston Villa. I’m not so sure, being honest. I don’t think he’d be the same player he was. The Premier League’s moved on.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Luis Suárez has turned down several offers to leave Atlético Madrid to focus on a return to the Premier League with Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.



(Source: 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Luis Suárez has turned down several offers to leave Atlético Madrid to focus on a return to the Premier League with Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.(Source: @gerardromero 🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Luis Suárez has turned down several offers to leave Atlético Madrid to focus on a return to the Premier League with Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.(Source: @gerardromero) https://t.co/UhuNc7862I

“I’d rather keep Ings and Ollie Watkins than look to bring Suarez in, if I’m being honest. I’m hoping they’re both there at the start of next season and challenging for a place in the side.”

Luis Suarez to Aston Villa: How the striker fared in his first Premier League spell

What will the striker bring to Villa Park?

Luis Suarez switched to the Premier League in January 2011, when he left Ajax to join Liverpool in a deal worth €26 million. The striker ended up spending three-and-a-half years in the English top flight, where he recorded 69 goals and 39 assists in 110 games.

The Uruguayan currently plies his trade at Atletico Madrid, for whom he has bagged 11 goals and three assists in 37 games across all competitions this term. It remains to be seen if we'll ever see him make a return to the Premier League.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava