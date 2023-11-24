“I don’t think he’d suit Arsenal or Man City” - Liverpool legend makes interesting claim about Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool legend John Barnes has made an interesting claim about Jurgen Klopp's summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai. The pundit reckons Szoboszlai is a heavenly match for the Reds but that the midfielder wouldn't cut it at Manchester City or Arsenal.

The Reds went all out to secure Szoboszlai this summer from RB Leipzig in a deal worth €70 million. The Hungarian has wasted no time in settling down at Anfield, quickly establishing himself in the starting lineup and winning the hearts of fans with his eye-catching performances.

He has made 17 appearances for the Reds across competitions, contributing two goals and as many assists. He has also started all of the Merseysiders' fixtures in the Premier League this term.

Speaking to talkSPORT, John Barnes hailed Szoboszlai's incredible start to life at Liverpool. He, however, noted that the midfielder is tailor-made for the Reds and wouldn't have been as successful if he was playing for Arsenal or City.

“Szoboszlai has been incredible," he said. "That’s how good the scouting is, because Liverpool sign players who will suit the way Liverpool play. I don’t think he’d suit Man City or Arsenal, and he probably wouldn’t go there!”

The Englishman went on to join a host of other footballing figures in comparing Szoboszlai with Reds legend Steven Gerrard.

“From the first time I saw him, he was just incredible," Barnes continued. "He could play anywhere. He reminds me of Steven Gerrard to a certain extent. You don’t necessarily get box-to-box midfield players who can defend, who can attack, but that’s what he does.

“I’ve been so impressed with him, and he’s level-headed. He’s 22,, (and) he’s been fantastic. He’s been our best player,” the pundit added.

Liverpool set for massive showdown with Manchester City this weekend

With the international break over, club football is set to return this weekend. While there are several high-profile games coming up, one fixture has got fans talking.

The Reds travel to the Etihad to lock horns with leaders Manchester City in a top-of-the-table clash in the Premier League on Saturday. A victory will see the Reds usurp the defending champions at the top.

The Cityzens lead the title race with 28 points from 12 games, having won nine of their 12 games. Klopp's men follow closely in second with 27 points, winning eight.