“I don’t think he’ll last” - Jamie O'Hara says Manchester United coach could be sacked by December despite Europa League success

Jamie O'Hara has revealed that Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim could be sacked in December. The Portuguese boss may lead the Red Devils to clinch the Europa League this season, but it might not be enough to keep his job beyond 2025, according to O'Hara.
United are currently unbeaten in the Europa League. They have reached the semi-finals of the competition with seven wins and five draws, and they look like strong contenders to lift the trophy. However, their form in the Premier League has been rather underwhelming under Ruben Amorim.
If the Portuguese boss cannot turn their drastic domestic run of form around, he could be shown door, according to Jamie O'Hara. The former Tottenham Hotspur player explained to Grosvenor Sport (via GOAL):
"Ruben Amorim will be on the brink of leaving Manchester United by Christmas. They can’t go on like this. Even if they win the Europa League, their league form has just not been good enough – and that’s before you even get on to their huge problems on and off the pitch. I can’t see where the club is going, what does success look like for Man United?
"I don’t even think they know! The players Amorim has at his disposal are not good to enough to play the system he wasn’t to play. There have been glimpses of good performances this season, but he only really has Bruno Fernandes to rely on, or sending Harry Maguire up for the last five minutes to grab a goal."
O'Hara finished:
"He’s not under much pressure yet, but next season will be big for him – I don’t think he’ll last."
In the Premier League, Manchester United sit in 14th place with just 39 points from 34 games played.
Manchester United chase Europa League triumph as silver lining in dark season
Manchester United are chasing after Europa League glory as their only hope of salvaging a rather torrid season. The Red Devils got through to the semi-finals of the competitions after they secured a dramatic 5-4 victory over Lyon late in extra time.
It was Harry Maguire who provided the decisive goal - a header from the defender to push the Mancunian giants a step closer to the trophy. Now, the pressure will only get worse, as they need to get past Athletic Club Bilbao in the semis. The first leg will take place on May 1 at San Mames.
If Manchester United get past the Spanish giants, they will secure a spot in the final against either Tottenham Hotspur or Bodo/Glimt. The Red Devils know that winning the Europa League is the only way into the UEFA Champions League next season.