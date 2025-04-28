“I don’t think he’ll last” - Jamie O'Hara says Manchester United coach could be sacked by December despite Europa League success

Jamie O'Hara has revealed that Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim could be sacked in December. The Portuguese boss may lead the Red Devils to clinch the Europa League this season, but it might not be enough to keep his job beyond 2025, according to O'Hara.

United are currently unbeaten in the Europa League. They have reached the semi-finals of the competition with seven wins and five draws, and they look like strong contenders to lift the trophy. However, their form in the Premier League has been rather underwhelming under Ruben Amorim.

If the Portuguese boss cannot turn their drastic domestic run of form around, he could be shown door, according to Jamie O'Hara. The former Tottenham Hotspur player explained to Grosvenor Sport (via GOAL):

"Ruben Amorim will be on the brink of leaving Manchester United by Christmas. They can’t go on like this. Even if they win the Europa League, their league form has just not been good enough – and that’s before you even get on to their huge problems on and off the pitch. I can’t see where the club is going, what does success look like for Man United?

"I don’t even think they know! The players Amorim has at his disposal are not good to enough to play the system he wasn’t to play. There have been glimpses of good performances this season, but he only really has Bruno Fernandes to rely on, or sending Harry Maguire up for the last five minutes to grab a goal."

O'Hara finished:

"He’s not under much pressure yet, but next season will be big for him – I don’t think he’ll last."

In the Premier League, Manchester United sit in 14th place with just 39 points from 34 games played.

Manchester United chase Europa League triumph as silver lining in dark season

Manchester United are chasing after Europa League glory as their only hope of salvaging a rather torrid season. The Red Devils got through to the semi-finals of the competitions after they secured a dramatic 5-4 victory over Lyon late in extra time.

It was Harry Maguire who provided the decisive goal - a header from the defender to push the Mancunian giants a step closer to the trophy. Now, the pressure will only get worse, as they need to get past Athletic Club Bilbao in the semis. The first leg will take place on May 1 at San Mames.

If Manchester United get past the Spanish giants, they will secure a spot in the final against either Tottenham Hotspur or Bodo/Glimt. The Red Devils know that winning the Europa League is the only way into the UEFA Champions League next season.

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More