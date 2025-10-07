"I don’t think he’s that bad" - Peter Schmeichel believes Chelsea can win the Premier League with 27-year-old star in starting XI

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has urged Chelsea to stick with Robert Sanchez in goal. He believes that the 27-year-old is capable of being a key part of the side that can win the Premier League title.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Schmeichel said that Chelsea have been defending poorly, which has made Sanchez look bad. He added that the pressure of playing for a big club got to the former Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper initially and said (via Metro):

"It’s a point we can take on with Robert Sanchez. When you play for these clubs and the pressure is so high, every little thing you do is under the scope. So when you’re the goalkeeper, and for instance, you say Sanchez is not very good with his feet, I don’t think he’s that bad, I actually don’t think he’s a bad goalkeeper. I was asked on air the other day by Jamie Carragher – can Chelsea win the league with Sanchez? And I said, ‘yeah, of course they can’, they need to defend better."

"They’ve been defending really, really bad. That makes him a bad goalkeeper. You have to comliment each other, you have to work as a team, so the goalkeeper, the back four, the spine of the team, that has to work as one unit. If somebody doesn’t play well the rest of them will suffer."

"And that’s the difference from winning the league and not winning the league. When you win the league you have that working, it works game by game, and there’s a trust there. It’s clear when you concede the goals Chelsea have conceded it creates that insecurity straight away. You see it when you’re there, they look at each other, there’s not this thing where everything works automatically as it’s supposed to be working."

The Blues signed Sanchez for £25 million from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023. He has been their #1 goalkeeper for most of the time since, except for a few months when Djordje Petrovic was made the #1 by Mauricio Pochettino.

Jamie Carragher does not think Robert Sanchez will help Chelsea win Premier League title

Jamie Carragher wrote in his The Telegraph column earlier this season, claiming that Robert Sanchez was not good enough for Chelsea. He added that the Blues should have signed Mike Maignan or Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer.

Carragher believes they should not have signed two left-wingers and spent on upgrading their goalkeeper in the summer. He claimed that the upgrade would have transformed the club, but they are now stuck with Sanchez.

Chelsea made a move to sign Maignan, but failed to agree terms with AC Milan. Donnarumma moved to Manchester City in the summer, despite them signing James Trafford earlier in the window.

