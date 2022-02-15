“I don’t think he’s a great defender” – Neil Warnock claims Cesar Azpilicueta is ‘very fortunate’ to be at Chelsea

Neil Warnock does not believe Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta is one of the great Premier League defenders. The veteran manager noted that the Spaniard is lucky to have a trophy-laden career.

Warnock feels Azpilicueta has earned his trophies because of the players he’s played with for club and country. In an interview with talkSPORT, Warnock revealed his stance on the player, saying:

“It goes two ways. I think he’s been very fortunate lad to be at a club like Chelsea. I don’t think he’s a great defender. Sometimes in football, you need a bit of luck and I think he’s had a bit of luck that he’s been there at the right time and at the right place. That’s what you need in football. You need a bit of luck to be successful.”

ESPN FC



César Azpilicueta is first Chelsea player to win every trophy available at the club.

The defender recently lifted the Club World Cup with the Blues. He has now won every club trophy on offer for an English team in his decade-long stint at Stamford Bridge. The star can now list himself among an elite cast of players who have won all available club honors.

Rumors have swirled around Azpilicueta's potential exit from west London, although the star has not publicly made any statements about his future. It is believed that the Spaniard is on Barcelona's radar, and manager Xavi Hernandez admires him.

See how El Capitan unburdened Havertz from a Palmeiras distraction before he took the penalty.



In this situation, it's actually not easy for a player to do and must have a strong mentality in the midst of being tired of playing for 120 mins.



Mind games.

Mind games.

Having enjoyed a successful career at the Bridge, the 32-year-old could begin a new chapter back in his native Spain next season.

Chelsea criticized by Palmeiras boss for lacking English players

Chelsea v Palmeiras: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021

While the Blues secured a hard-fought victory over Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup, the Brazilian side's boss Abel Ferreira had words of criticism for the winners.

Speaking to Eurosport after the game, Abel Ferreira slammed the English outfit for lacking in domestic players.

The Blues' starting lineup against Palmeiras had only Callum-Hudson Odoi and Mason Mount hailing from England. Once both players were substituted off, there were no English players left on the pitch for the Blues.

Palmeiras, however, showed stark contrast in terms of nationality. All the players in their starting lineup, barring Joaquin Piquerez and Gustavo Gomez, were Brazilian.

Edited by Diptanil Roy