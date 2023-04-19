"I don’t think he’s a great footballer" - Wesley Sneijder slams Chelsea winter signing for UCL performance in Real Madrid loss

Wesley Sneijder has slammed Enzo Fernandez for his lack of work rate in Chelsea's 2-0 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second-leg loss against Real Madrid on Tuesday (April 18).

The Argentine midfielder was signed from Benfica in January for a British-record fee of £107 million. He made his 15th appearance for the Blues across competitions when he started against Los Blancos at Stamford Bridge.

Federico Valverde led a counterattack in the 53rd minute, where Fernandez was seen barely jogging back to help out in defense. Conor Gallagher raced past the former Benfica midfielder to make up the numbers at the back for his team.

Fortunately, for Chelsea, the move petered out with Kepa Arrizabalaga claiming a loose ball. A few minutes before Rodrygo's 58th-minute opener, Fernandez lost possession again and was evidently not eager to rush back and make up for his error.

Taking note of these incidents, Sneijder told Dutch channel RTL7 (h/t Metro):

"If you have been brought in as a player for €100million, then you can at least expect that he will run his lungs out, right? But he walked! He loses the ball himself, then he has a moment of mourning. You see Enzo, a €100m purchase [sic], trudge a bit while Gallagher runs past him. That is not possible; it must be addressed."

Sneijder added:

"I don’t think he’s a great footballer either. You [the show’s presenter] said he did it for Lionel Messi [at the World Cup]. I thought he would do it at Chelsea too, but he doesn’t."

Fernandez lost possession 12 times before he was substituted in the 67th minute by interim manager Frank Lampard.

"I can't confirm" - Frank Lampard on Chelsea star's reported contract extension

Chelsea handed Enzo Fernandez an eight-and-a-half-year contract when they signed him in January to amortize his massive transfer fee.

Recent reports have claimed that the Blues have triggered a one-year extension in his deal to take it all the way to the summer of 2032. Lampard, though, is yet to confirm those claims.

Speaking last week about Fernandez's deal, the Chelsea caretaker boss said (h/t Metro):

"I can’t confirm that. I don’t know actually, sorry about that. I’ve got enough on my plate really to be looking to dissect everyone’s contract at the club. The only thing I can say is that from working with Enzo, he has been a standout character and player for me in this last week in terms of his attitude and quality."

Fernandez will be 31 by the time his reported contract expires in west London.

