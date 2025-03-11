“I don’t think he’s the guy” - Rio Ferdinand warns Manchester United and Arsenal against transfer move to sign 26-year-old striker

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United and Arsenal not to sign Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres. He believes that the attacker is not a good fit for the Premier League as he will not be able to dominate physically.

Ad

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand claimed Mikel Arteta and Ruben Amorim did not need a player like Gyokeres leading their attack. The Manchester United legend believes the striker is not going to get most of the opportunities he gets to score from in the Portuguese league and said (via Metro):

"I don’t think he’s the guy. I’ve not watched him loads but I’ve probably watched him three times really, really closely. Three times I’ve watched him and I’ve gone, he ain’t getting those opportunities in the Premier League. When I see him physically matched, I don’t see it. What else is there? That’s the questions I’m asking. Is there enough after he’s physically matched to get a goal? Physicality is a massive thing in the game today. A Ruben Amorim team need physicality and runners but there’s no real physicality in this squad. It just isn’t there."

Ad

Trending

He recalled Timo Werner suffering at Chelsea and added:

"I believe Arsenal could go for him but he’s not the guy. I remember when Timo Werner first came to Chelsea, they played Brighton and he said 'I’ve never seen anything like that' in terms of the physicality. Physicality is such a big thing in the Premier League."

Ad

Gyokeres has scored 27 goals in the league this season from just 24 matches while adding another six in eight UEFA Champions League games.

Rio Ferdinand wants Manchester United to sign Arsenal target

Rio Ferdinand spoke about Victor Osimhen earlier this month and urged Manchester United to sign him this summer. He believes that the Nigerian star, who has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea, is the ideal player as he would help the young strikers at the club. He said (via Metro):

Ad

"I’ve watched Hojlund closely the last two games… it just doesn’t add up. I’d be going to get Osimhen now if we can do it from a financial standpoint. Get him on loan now! Guarantees you someone who can get on the end of things, scores goals, experienced, done it at the top level. I just feel like because Hojlund was £70m-odd we’re expecting the finished article. Unfortunately [he’s not]. He’s a young striker but normally a striker of that age comes in and learns off someone. He’s got nobody to learn off."

Victor Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray for a season after joining from Napoli. The Manchester United target reportedly has a €90 million release clause to leave the Serie A side this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback