“I don’t think he’s valued enough” – Trevor Sinclair claims Guardiola doesn’t hold Manchester City star in ‘high regard’ amid transfer rumors 

Former Manchester City midfielder Trevor Sinclair believes Raheem Sterling is undervalued by Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium as speculation over the forward's future continues to grow.

Sterling, 27, joined City from Liverpool in 2015 for £57.3 million and has gone on to have a successful stint at the club. He has made 329 appearances for Manchester City, scoring 131 goals while contributing 95 assists.

Sterling has won the Premier League title four times alongside the FA Cup.

However, despite the English star being a huge part of the success City have enjoyed in recent years, reports suggest he could depart this summer. According to The Sun, Sterling could be headed to Chelsea in a £60 million move, with his contract expiring next summer.

Trevor Sinclair believes Guardiola has never truly held Sterling in high regard. He was asked on talkSPORT whether he could see Sterling leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer, to which he replied:

“I don’t want to see it. I don’t think he’s valued enough off Pep if I’m being honest. He’s got something that you can’t coach – he’s got ridiculous pace. I think he’s proved time and time again that his character is sound. He’s a family man, he’s a role model and for me, he’s a world-class player."

Sinclair can't understand why Pep Guardiola doesn't value the English star as he believes all top players miss chances including Sterling. He added:

"But for whatever reason, Pep doesn’t hold him in that high regard, where potentially he’ll let him go. He does miss chances, all top players miss chances but he just gets back on the horse and goes again.”

"I know him perfectly well" - Pep Guardiola previously commented on Sterling's situation at Manchester City

Guardiola showered praise on Sterling earlier this season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken in the past about the huge Raheem Sterling's contributions to the club.

The 27-year-old is Guardiola's most used player since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in 2016. He told ManCity.com earlier this year:

“I have known Raheem for six seasons. I know him perfectly well. This season, he was outstanding in goals and assists and his contribution to the team. During that period, there are highs and lows. It’s part of life. Teams are not honeymoons. There are problems and we have to solve them."

He continued:

“Nobody doubts how important he is. He is showing that. What I want is for all the players to play good. If we count the amount games he played since we are together, it is a lot. He was a key player. In the future? I don't know what will happen. The club decides."

The Man City boss concluded by claiming that contractual situations at Manchester City are down to the club and said:

“When the club extends contacts, I give my opinion but the club takes the decision, always.”

