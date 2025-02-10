“I don’t think it helps anybody” - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim accused of being ‘naive’ after breaking golden rule by ex-Red Devils scout

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has criticized Ruben Amorim for speaking about his players negatively in the media. He even labeled the head coach 'naive' and said that his comments don't help anyone.

Amorim was appointed the Red Devils' manager in November 2024 after Erik ten Hag's sacking. However, he has failed to turn the club's fortunes around. While they have reached UEFA Europa League Round of 16 and FA Cup Fifth Round, they are 13th in the Premier League. They have won just seven of their last 17 games across competitions.

Amorim has often taken a dig at Manchester United players and the squad in press conferences. This saw him falling out with Marcus Rashford, who eventually joined Aston Villa on loan in January. Former United chief scout Mick Brown believes this is the wrong strategy from Amorim. He said (via Football365):

“I don’t think it helps anybody, coming out with these quotes. I think he’s a bit naive in terms of his management skills in that regard. The golden rule is you never criticise your players in public, and you never criticise the fans. But he seems to have thrown the rule book out of the window.”

Brown added:

“I get it, when he came he didn’t know the players, there were a lot of injury issues and he didn’t know who was going to be available and at the top of their game. So he had to experiment with different players in different positions and give minutes to all of them. But we’ve gone through all of that now, and I think it’s the same with any manager, you have to work with what you’ve got."

“It’s no use coming out and saying the players don’t suit the system or they’re not used to the style of play, or criticising the players in the press. You have to adapt to the players you’ve got and make the best of what may be a bad situation. He’s got a very good reputation as a coach, but I’m not so sure he’s showing that. There are too many up and down performances.”

Amorim also left Alejandro Garnacho out of Manchester United's squad in the Manchester Derby in December but brought him back after it.

When Ruben Amorim labeled his squad the "worst in Manchester United history"

Manchester United lost 3-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on January 19 in the Premier League. It was another disappointing performance at home as the Seagulls dominated them.

After the game, Ruben Amorim said:

"We are being the worst team, maybe, in the history of Manchester United. I know you want headlines but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and change that."

Since then, Manchester United have won four of their five matches across competitions, losing the other. They fortunately beat Leicester City 2-1 in the FA Cup Fourth Round in their last match on February 7.

The Red Devils will next face Tottenham Hotspur away in the Premier League on February 16.

