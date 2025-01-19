"We are, maybe, the worst team in the history of Manchester United" - Ruben Amorim makes big claim after loss to Brighton

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim billed the Red Devils' current team as 'maybe the worst' in the club's history following their 3-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Red Devils suffered a disappointing 3-1 loss to the Seagulls at Old Trafford on Sunday, January 19 in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim, who became the head coach of Manchester United after the termination of Erik ten Hag in November, was upset by his side's performance. In the post-match press conference, he said that the squad would acknowledge that and make necessary changes.

Amorim said (via Sky Sports):

"We are being the worst team, maybe, in the history of Manchester United. I know you want headlines but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and change that."

Yankuba Minteh broke the deadlock in the 5th minute with the help of an assist from Kaoru Mitoma. However, Bruno Fernandes (23') equalised for United from the penalty spot after Carlos Noom Quomah Baleba was given a yellow card for dragging down Joshua Zirkzee in the box. With goals from Kaoru Mitoma (60') and Georginio Rutter (76') in the second half, the Seagulls secured a 3-1 victory over United.

Manchester United have lost 10 out of the 22 Premier League games this season and are 13th in the table. The Red Devils have suffered six home Premier League defeats this season. This is the highest number of home losses after the opening 12 home games since the 1893-94 season, where they suffered seven.

It was also United's second defeat of the season against Brighton, having lost to them in August 2024.

Former Premier League forward slams Andre Onana for error during Manchester United's 3-1 loss against Brighton

Former English footballer Dion Dublin believes Andre Onana should have been embarrassed after his mistake led to a goal during Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Brighton. The Seagulls' third goal was a consequence of Onana's mistake.

The former Ajax custodian dived to control the ball at the edge of the six-yard box. However, fumbled as it was eventually flicked inside the goal by Rutter in the 76th minute. Dublin was doing commentary for the game with BBC Radio 5 Live and referred to the error as awful. He said (via Utd District):

"An awful mistake from Andre Onana. He will not want to look at this. He has no players around him. There is no danger! Just gather it and take it in. Deary me!"

Andre Onana has started United's all 22 Premier League games this season, conceding 32 goals and keeping six clean sheets.

