“I don’t think I have ever seen anything quite like it” – Garth Crooks claims Liverpool star treated Carabao Cup final like a ‘training session’ 

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks has heaped praise on Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher for his heroics in the Carabao Cup final. The 63-year-old spoke glowingly of Kelleher while revealing his team of the week on the BBC's website.

Crooks' team was dominated by Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United, who all had three entrants each. Kelleher took the goalkeeper's spot and Crooks spoke glowingly about his displays between the sticks. He wrote:

"I must say, whenever I've seen Caoimhin Kelleher play in goal for Liverpool he looks totally unflappable. He goes about his job as if saving goals is the least important thing on his mind and yet I can't ever remember seeing the Republic of Ireland international let Liverpool down. The Carabao Cup final is like any final, full of tension and anxiety, but for Kelleher, it seemed like a training session."

"I'm sure it wasn't but throughout this brilliant football match. Kelleher didn't only keep his nerve but actually won Liverpool the match. I don't think I have ever seen anything quite like it. A goalkeeper taking the final penalty in a shootout and burying it so comprehensively in the back of the net must have scared the living daylights out of Kepa Arrizabalaga."

The Reds edged out Chelsea in a thrilling final at Wembley. A highly entertaining game saw a glut of chances missed to ensure penalties were needed to decide the new Carabao Cup champions.

Near-perfection ensued from all 11 penalty takers, with Caoimhin Kelleher converting his penalty. Kepa then missed from 12 yards to hand the trophy to Jurgen Klopp's men.

Liverpool looking to kickstart another era of success following Carabao Cup triumph

The Anfield side are the 2021-22 Carabao Cup champions.

Liverpool have been one of the most consistent sides in world football over the last few years and their superior displays have seen trophies return to Anfield. A memorable run between 2019 and 2020 saw the club win four major trophies before a trophyless campaign in the 2020-21 season.

Their Carabao Cup final triumph over Chelsea was their first since 2012 and made them the most successful side in the history of the competition.

It also marked Jurgen Klopp's first triumph in the domestic competition since his arrival in England seven years ago.

The team's attention will now shift to launching a successful bid in other competitions to end the season on a high. The Reds are still in the hunt for three other competitions and will be keen to add more trophies to their cabinet before the end of the season.

