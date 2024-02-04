"I don’t think I need to explain much" - Diogo Jota names the most technically gifted player at Liverpool

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota has named midfielder Thiago Alcantara as the most technically gifted player at the club. The Portugal international lavished praise on the Spain international and labelled him as 'world-class'.

While speaking to Sky Sports about the most technically gifted player at the club, he said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Thiago Alcantara, I don’t think I need to explain much. He’s so technically gifted. He’s a world-class player.”

Thiago has not played a single minute for Liverpool this season since suffering a hip injury last April. The 32-year-old is nearing a return to first team and has recently returned to training. He missed 108 games during his time at Anfield because of various injury problems, which shows the injury frequency of the Spaniard.

The Spaniard has made 97 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side since joining the club in 2020 from Bayern Munich in a reported £20 million deal. Despite suffering multiple injuries over the years, Thiago has managed to forge a great career for himself, playing for European giants like Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota reacts to Jamie Carragher's bold claim

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota has reacted to club legend Jamie Carragher's bold claims that the Portuguese forward is a better finisher than the likes of Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez, and Michael Owen. Carragher said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"I think of some of the strikers I've played alongside: Michael Owen, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres, Robbie Fowler. I think he [Jota] is the best finisher..."

Reacting to Carragher's quotes, Jota has claimed that while he believes in himself, he is not better than the aforementioned Liverpool greats. The Portugal international said, as quoted by The Anfield Talk:

“I think he’s a bit over the edge! I believe in myself but the names he put alongside me, I think they’re a bit better.”

Jota has been excellent for Liverpool this season, registering 13 goals and three assists to his name this season in 25 appearances across competitions. Since Mohamed Salah's departure for AFCON 2024, Jota has taken over the scoring burden, scoring four goals and providing one assist in his last four games across competitions.

