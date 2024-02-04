“They’re better than me”- Liverpool attacker responds to Jamie Carragher’s claim that he’s Reds’ best-ever finisher

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota has shared his thoughts on Jamie Carragher comparing him to the club's legends like Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez, and Michael Owen.

Jota has been in sensational form of late, having scored four goals and provided one assist in his last four games across competitions. He scored a brace and provided an assist in the Reds' 4-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on January 21.

After the game, Carragher lauded Jota's finishing ability, even calling him a better finisher than Torres, Owen and Suarez, saying (via Sky Sports):

"I think of some of the strikers I've played alongside: Michael Owen, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres, Robbie Fowler. I think he [Jota] is the best finisher..."

Jota has now reacted to these comments, saying (via The Anfield Talk):

“I think he’s a bit over the edge! I believe in myself but the names he put alongside me, I think they’re a bit better.”

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and has registered 54 goals and 20 assists in 138 appearances.

Meanwhile, Owen had scored 158 goals and provided 50 assists in 297 games for the Reds. Torres had contributed 81 goals and 20 assists in 142 games while Suarez recorded 82 goals and 46 assists in 133 games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Premier League title race this season

The Reds have bounced back from a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League last season and lead the table after 22 games this time around. They are five points above Manchester City and Arsenal but the former have a game in hand.

Liverpool will next face the Gunners at the Emirates on Sunday (February 4). Ahead of the crucial clash, Klopp was asked about the possibility of winning the title in his last season with the club. He replied (via Football.London):

"Of course I want to win the league. But there are so many games between now and then.

"We have to play them all and we have to win them all - which is absolutely crazy. I just can't think about it. I'm not a dreamer. But if you ask me if it would be nice then, yes, very nice for everybody involved and the whole Liverpool world [if he signed-off with the title].

"If it can generate a few extra per-cent it would be good, but I'm not sure that's needed because we are already at 100 per cent and that's fine."

Klopp has announced that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, bringing an end to an illustrious nine-year stint.

