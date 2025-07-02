"I don’t think the issue is ability" - Liverpool star urged to leave and join PL rivals by Glen Johnson

Former Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson has urged Harvey Elliott to leave the Reds this summer and join Newcastle United. The pundit believes that the youngster must leave the Reds this summer, as he has the quality to start for Premier League clubs every week.

Speaking to AceOdds, Johnson said that Elliott should not be a bit-part player at Liverpool. He added that it was the right time for the 22-year-old to leave Anfield and kick-start his career. He said:

“Footballers want to play. He’s done well to win the trophies he has won and no one wants to be a bit part player. It’s hard to kick on and make the most of your ability when you play every other game. For him, maybe if he’s not playing much this upcoming season then bang on the door and look to leave. I don’t think the issue is ability. Everyone needs game time and it’s impossible to play everyone. I think he would suit nearly any team but he’d be a good fit at Newcastle with Eddie Howe where they’re pushing forward and they're heading in the right direction.”

Harvey Elliott joined Liverpool from Fulham in 2019 but has only played 147 times for the Reds. He played 28 times under Arne Slot last season, scoring five goals and assisting three times.

Harvey Elliott confirms he is considering Liverpool future

Elliott spoke to the media earlier this summer and admitted that he was considering his future at Liverpool as he wants more playing time. He said (via METRO):

"It’s just a situation that me and the team have to have a conversation about because I’m coming into an age now where I’m 22, I’m going to be 23 next season. I don’t really want to be wasting years on my career because it’s a short career. You don’t know what’s going to happen. I need to reflect. I need to see if I’m content in doing what I’m doing and how can I improve as a player because that’s the most important thing."

The Athletic have reported that Liverpool are ready to sell Elliott for £40 million with a buy-back option. However, if any side interested is unwilling to agree to the clause, the Reds are demanding over £50 million for the Englishman who starred at England's EURO U21 win in June.

