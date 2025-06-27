“I don’t think it’s a massive jump forward” - Arsenal legend delivers bold claim on Liverpool signing Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas has opened up on Liverpool's big spending early in the summer transfer window. The former Scotland international has insisted that the Reds have not improved their squad to a great extent with Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez.

Arne Slot's side have enjoyed a blockbuster transfer window so far, having already spent more than £200 million. Florian Wirtz joined Liverpool in a £116 million deal from Bayer Leverkusen, becoming the most expensive signing in Premier League history.

The Reds also bolstered their right-back and left-back options with the signings of Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez for £29 million and £40 million respectively. They spent £29 million for Giorgi Mamardashvili's signature last summer, who will join them this summer following a year on loan at Valencia.

However, Charlie Nicholas has insisted that the Premier League champions have not improved much with these signings. He has claimed that Kerkez is not an upgrade on Andy Robertson, while Wirtz could take time to settle in. The former Arsenal forward told Sky Bet, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

“Liverpool have made some interesting moves so far this window. Is Milos Kerkez going to be better than Andy Robertson? I don’t think so and don’t think their defence has drastically improved. Florian Wirtz is a fantastic signing, but he may take time to settle - the buzz is mainly around the big fee paid, like when Arsenal signed Declan Rice."

Nicholas added:

"Everyone at the time thought that fee was ridiculous, but he’s proved to be a valuable signing. I’m sure Wirtz will be too, but I don’t think it’s a massive jump forward for Liverpool."

Liverpool look far from done in the transfer market, especially with several players heavily linked with exits. The likes of Darwin Nunez, Andy Robertson, Harvey Elliott are all linked with moves away from the club, while Jarell Quansah is reportedly edging closer to a Bayer Leverkusen move.

Gabby Agbonlahor offers his advice for Liverpool star Harvey Elliott

Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Harvey Elliott to secure a move away from Liverpool in the summer. The 22-year-old has been on fire for England in the UEFA U21 Euro Championship.

Elliott has played a key role behind Lee Carsley's side as they have made it to the final, where they will take on Germany. He has scored four goals in five games in the tournament and has attracted interest in his services.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlalor has urged Elliott to leave Anfield this summer in search of regular first-team football. He has insisted that the versatile midfielder deserves to play week in week out, which looks tough for him at the Merseyside club. Agbonlahor said, via GOAL:

"He deserves to go and play and start week in, week out. He is 22 now, and everyone has said this about James McAtee at Manchester City but he needs to play. He needs to be getting 40 games a season and he isn't getting that at Liverpool."

The former England international added:

"I would push for a move if I was him. I know it is hard to leave a big club like Liverpool, but for him and the club, a move is perfect. I am sure Liverpool will look at it and realise the fee has probably gone up for how good he has been (at the Euros). He might not think he is far off at Liverpool and go to a team fighting, or try a different league."

Elliott had a difficult season under Arne Slot, failing to establish himself as a regular starter. While he made 28 appearances across competitions, he only started two Premier League games and one Champions League game.

The 22-year-old only played 822 minutes of football after missing 18 games due to a broken foot. He managed to contribute with five goals and three assists despite his lack of time on the pitch.

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More