“I don’t think it’s rocket science” – Sean Dyche launches attack on referee over controversial Liverpool decision after Everton defeat

Everton manager Sean Dyche has hit out at referee Craig Pawson for not sending off Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate on Saturday, October 21. He added that it was a simple decision and not rocket science for the referee to make the decision.

Dyche added that it is a shame that referees are not making the right decision and just end up booking the managers when they approach to talk. Speaking to beIN Sports after the Merseyside derby loss in the Premier League, he said:

"How they didn't have [a red card] is an impossibility of football. It's a shame that we're going to end up talking about the officials, it's [the case] in most interviews I do. I don't think it's rocket science today. The fact their manager took off their centre-back straight away afterwards was a clear sign of what he thought."

He added:

"Everybody in the stadium and at home thought the same thing. But the people who count didn't think that. It was a bizarre game for officiating the game, it was very bizarre."

In his press conference right after the match, Dyche echoed the same and claimed that he was stunned at the decision, saying:

"I have seen the footage, and within a second he is saying, 'No chance.' He did not even give himself thinking time. If he gives himself 10 seconds, I bet he gives a yellow. Especially in the modern game. It is just bizarre to me."

The incident occurred in the second half after Liverpool defender Konate, who was already booked, made a tactical foul but escaped a second yellow card.

Everton ended up losing the match 2-0, with Mohamed Salah scoring both goals – the first one coming just eight minutes after the Konate incident.

Former Premier League referee claims Liverpool star should have been sent off

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean said on Sky Sports that referee Craig Pawson should have sent off Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate on Saturday. He added that simple consistency was needed from the official as he had already sent off Everton's Ashley Young for two similar fouls in the first half.

Dean said:

"I think it's a second yellow - for consistency. You've sent off a player for two fouls in the first half. He's done two in 10 minutes."

Jurgen Klopp was quick to act after the incident and took off the Frenchman a minute later. He was replaced by Joel Matip, who partnered with Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the defense.

The win saw Liverpool move to second in the table for the time being. The Reds have 20 points from their first nine games this season and are up against Toulouse next in the UEFA Europa League on October 26.