"I don’t think it’s the time" - Manchester United defender comments on his contract expiring at the end of the season 

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has said now is not the time to start discussions over his contract situation at Old Trafford.

Dalot, 23, is coming into the final months of his current deal with the Red Devils, which expires next summer.

Manchester United do have the option of a one-year extension.

The Portuguese right-back has impressed at the start of the season, making 16 appearances, scoring one goal, and providing two assists.

Speculation has grown over Dalot's future, with Barcelona reportedly keeping tabs on the defender.

However, the former FC Porto right-back has said that he is not currently focused on contract talks but that he is happy at Old Trafford.

He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I don’t think it’s the time to think about my contract situation. We’re in the process to improve our game as team. I love to play for Man United as I always try to show, I'm happy - this is the most important thing."

Dalot joined United from Porto in 2018 for £19.8 million but took his time breaking into the first-team.

He was sent out on loan to AC Milan in 2020 and caught the eye at the San Siro with two goals and three assists in 33 appearances.

He returned to Old Trafford last season and displaced Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

Dalot made 30 appearances during the 2021-22 campaign and continued to be first-choice under Erik ten Hag this season.

His performances for Manchester United have seen him earn six caps for the Portuguese national team.

The right-back recently scored a double in a 4-0 win over the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League on 24 September.

Dalot said that Manchester United are a better side when Cristiano Ronaldo is playing

Dalot backs his Portuguese captain

Ronaldo has made a disappointing start to the season with just three goals in 13 appearances across competitions.

The veteran Portuguese forward has been limited to a more subdued role than ever before in his career.

He has started seven of those 13 appearances with just two of those being in the Premier League.

Ronaldo has cut a frustrating figure and controversially stormed down the tunnel in the 89th minute of Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on 19 October.

He was subsequently dropped by United for his actions in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea on 22 October.

However, he returned and netted in the Red Devils' 3-0 victory over FC Sheriff Tiraspol on 27 October and Dalot has claimed that United are better with the striker in the team.

He told Sky Sports:

"We are very happy to have Cristiano, yesterday he scored a goal, this is what he has been doing for 20 years now and every time he is on the pitch and every time he is helping us, we are a better team. We are just happy that he is here."

