Barcelona will need to pay €25 million to sign Manchester United star - Reports

Manchester United are asking for a fee of around €25 million for Barcelona target Diogo Dalot, as per Spanish outlet Sport.

The Red Devils signed Dalot in the summer of 2018 from FC Porto for a fee of €22 million - a sum that United would want to recover if they let him leave. He is currently in the final 12 months of his deal at Old Trafford.

United, however, hold the option of unilaterally extending his stay until 2024, which they are expected to do. The Portugal international is currently on top of the right-back wishlist at Camp Nou ahead of the winter transfer window.

It is clear why manager Erik ten Hag did not let Dalot leave when he was offered Barcelona's Sergino Dest in a straight swap deal this summer. The Dutch tactician has named him in the club's starting XI for all seven of their Premier League games this season.

Dest, meanwhile, joined AC Milan on a season-long loan deal after it became clear that manager Xavi Hernandez did not want him in the squad. The Blaugranas put together a last-minute deal to sign Hector Bellerin from Real Betis on deadline day.

However, he has only signed a one-year deal and Barca will take a call on his future at the club at the end of the season. Apart from the former Arsenal full-back, Barcelona do not have any natural right-backs and are expected to bolster that position in 2023.

United, meanwhile, have Aaron Wan-Bissaka to compete with Dalot on the right flank of their defense. The England international, however, has fallen out-of-favor with the former Ajax manager and has played just four minutes of league football this season.

Barcelona monitoring Manchester United defender ahead of a potential transfer

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have sent scouts to watch Manchester United's Diogo Dalot multiple times. It is evident that the six-time UEFA Champions League winners have taken a liking to the Portuguese full-back.

However, United are said to hold the upper hand in this negotiation. Unless the Red Devils sign another player in that position, it seems unlikely that Ten Hag will change his stance on Dalot.

Denzel Dumfries was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer but stayed at Inter Milan due to the upcoming FIFA World Cup. It remains to be seen if United will revisit their interest in the Netherlands international if Dalot leaves Old Trafford in the future.

